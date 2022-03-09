‘I think it was planned’; This is how photographer Querétaro vs Atlas lived

Louis Reyesdefense of Atlaswas preparing to collect a corner kickin front of the porra from queretaro; the Red and Blacks had the 1-0 lead and after that payment, the game was stopped. Dozens of Gallos supporters began to disperse and invade the field, in what teverything seemed to follow a plan that led in one of the most deplorable acts of violence who has suffered Mexican soccer.

On interview with halftime already anonymity request for safety, a photographer from an international agency narrated what he experienced on Saturdayor in La Corregidora. He was exactly in the corner where Reyes took the shot and from where a fan managed to invade the field to reach the other end and incite the Rojinegros.

What happened yesterday in Queretaro was all planned, it is evident, the images do not lie. Everything started in the bar area of ​​Queretaro. Stop lying saying it was started by the people of Atlas (Bar 51). On the Fox Sport transmission it shows clearly. pic.twitter.com/u7OFYbC14y — We are all Atlas Champion ⭐️⭐️ (@TSA_oficial) March 6, 2022

“All the first time passed normal. Already for the second in a corner kick noises begin to be heard in the part of behind until I see that from my right side a buddy with black sweatshirt and green shorts, start running and crosses the entire field. He goes to Atlas’s baton, lifts his shirt and that’s where I started to hear more noise, “said the graphic journalist who has been in events sports and social as the coverage of the Massacre of Nochixtlan, Oaxaca at summer of 2016.

And it is that for him photographerthe way in which the porra queretano managed to intercept the Zorros makes believe that everything had a plan that was well executedfrom the opening of a door to the precise time to cross bars to reach the field of play while the Tapatios ran to save themselves.

“flip and I see the corretiza that was taking place in the aisles of the stands. That’s where you see the images of the person who opens the gate, on my left side I see half of the empty stands of Querétaro and it did make me curious because it was full. she turned around again and I see that the people of Querétaro was making a kind of pincer heading towards the Atlas. When the guy in the black sweatshirt lifts it up, there were already people on the pitch, it was a matter of moments When does the invasion start? That’s where I get the feeling that it was very well planned or even with luck because first seeing that of the corridors and then seeing that some stay in the grandstands are expected and they begin to cross the bars to also meet those of Atlas, a kind of double sandwich”, he recalled.

On Saturday when the Querétaro club hit, Adolfo Ríos got down from his box to help those affected. Adolfo Ríos is suspended for 5 years and the Querétaro club for 1 year. Liga MX is a damn joke.pic.twitter.com/KtuFfyh0gV – Ramón Cáceres (@reymonero) March 8, 2022

An act of cruelty

naked menothers more hitting with weapons no explanation of how they could introduce them to a stadium and even with the poles of the corner pennants, they are for our interviewee characteristics of one of the most violent acts in which it has been present, taking into account toppings of social events from marches to what happened in Nochixtlan in 2016.

“This happened in Queretaro I would put it in a top 3 ugly things that have happened to me, It was very ugly in the sense of seeing the little humanity that the beaters gave to others. If someone falls sometimes they hit them and that’s it, but not here, it was cruel to the people who were lying, that’s very shocking in the sense that I had not had to see that against people who were not even from the Atlas bar,” he said in dismay.

Treated wounded and few police

Just like the dozens of testimonials that have been collected since the events occurred, the photographer also agrees with the absence of police elements state in the vicinity of The corrector. One of those points is the access of the club trucks, where did not see any police as it had happened in other Gallos confrontations.

What’s more, in the corners of the field where they are usually from two to four policemen with shields acrylic to protect soccer players from fans who often throw liquids or objects during a corner charge, that absence was also noted.

On the other hand, he counted as some wounded they were attended by paramedics.

“I ran into an aid station they were putting the paramedicsthere they were helping atlas people, several beaten and naked. Easy there were eight people, about three on the floor were cared for.”

The agency from Photography where you work made the editorial decision not to publish photos of injured out of respect for the victims and their families.