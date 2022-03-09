“I am Groot”, we clarify the origin of this epic phrase – El Heraldo de Tabasco

Do you know where I’m Groot came from? This mysterious and cute Guardians of the Galaxy character created by Stan Lee, Jack Kirby and Dick Ayers had his first appearance in the Marvel universe in 1960 in the comic Tales To Astonish number 13.

Groot’s name which means “great” is a species known as “flora colossus”, belonging to Battleworld, a planet destroyed by Thanos during his search for the infinity stones, and which, one of its powers is to absorb wood as food to gain energy and be able to regenerate, it can also control the trees and the forest mass of any planet.

Aside from being immune to fire, one of its weaknesses is that the more it can grow, the slower it becomes.

a play on words

“Soy Groot o I’m Groot” comes from a play on words in English that were revealed in the Secret Wars The Infinity Gauntlet (2015) tape, where a young woman named Anwen, leader of Nova Corp whose members include Star- Lord and Gamora, look for the gems.

During the expedition on the planet they meet a living tree with green eyes that, upon seeing it, Anwen pronounces “uhmmm” in what one of her companions refers to as “grew root”.

It is from there that by joining the words eyes (because of the color of the eyes), and the thinking onomatopoeia “uhmmm” and grew root (the root grew) the phrase “Eye uhmmm grew root” is formed, which when pronounced is understood I ‘m Groot.

Although Groot was known in the two Guardians of the Galaxies tapes and participated in the Avenger saga, this event happened before the entire UCM event.

Vin Diesel, the voice behind

We share this video that shows how the Fast and Furious actor Vin Diesel prepares to give voice to the epic character Groot.