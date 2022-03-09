I am a legend: why Will Smith could not adopt Abbey, the dog from the movie I Am Legend | Sam | Movies | nnda nnlt | FAME

After the sequel to “I’m legend” (“I Am Legend” in its original language), which in addition to bringing back Will Smith As Robert Neville will include Michael B. Jordan with a mysterious character, fans of the 53-year-old actor recalled that the artist was willing to adopt his co-star, but was not allowed.

In the post-apocalyptic film directed by Francis Lawrence, Neville seems to be the last survivor of a virus that began as a cure for cancer and devastated the world, however, he is not completely alone, since he has a faithful companion, a German shepherd dog. named Samantha.

Will Smith became so fond of his co-star in the third film adaptation of Richard Matheson’s 1954 novel of the same name that he set out to adopt her, but was unsuccessful. Which was the reason?

Will Smith as Robert Neville and Abby as Sam in “I Am Legend” (Photo: Warner Bros.)

WHY WAS WILL SMITH NOT ABLE TO ADOPT THE DOG FROM “I AM LEGEND”?

In an interview with Access Hollywood in 2008, Will Smith shared her experience working with Abby, Sam’s real name. “i love that dog”, He admitted, in addition, he said that he spoke with his coach about the possibility of adopting her.

“I was begging him. I was like, ‘Please let me have Abbey. please please let me have her”, he recounted. But he failed to convince Abby’s owner.

The answer disappointed him, but he preferred to joke about it: “But you know, she has her own family now, so it was just another one of those fleeting Hollywood romances. One of those things that just happens and you know, what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas.”.

Will Smith He also confessed that before Abby he had decided to stay away from dogs, due to a traumatic event in his childhood: his pet was run over and he witnessed its death.

“When I was little, I was probably nine years old, and I had a dog that got hit by a car. So I said, ‘That’s it! I will not do it anymore. I’m not going to do all that falling in love with dogs anymore’“, he pointed.