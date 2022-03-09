continue the collaborations on Fortnite. This time, it’s her turn Tiny Tina’s Wonderlandsseries title Borderlands. Buying this video game in the Epic Games Storewe can obtain, free of charge, the Delta wing Diamond Pony on fortnite battle royale. We tell you everything we know about it, but not before reminding you that there is little left for the Season 2 from Fortnite Chapter 3:

How to get the Diamond Pony hang glider from Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands in Fortnite

The hang glider Pony of Diamonds in-game | Via Game Informer

For Get the Diamond Pony Hang Glider from Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands in Fortnite Battle Royale we have two methods:

The first of them is buy any of the editions of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands on the Epic Games Store . This will mean that the next time we log in to Fortnite Battle Royale with the same Epic Games account, this new cosmetic item will be added to the Box Office.

. This will mean that the next time we log in to Fortnite Battle Royale with the same Epic Games account, this new cosmetic item will be added to the Box Office. The second method is buy the Diamond Pony hang glider in the shop of Fortnite when it is available. We will have to pay for it with paVos, the virtual currency of the game. It will be worth 1,200 paVosand will be in store between 04/02/2022 at 01:00 CET and 04/09/2022 at 01:00 CET.

This It is not the first collaboration between Fortnite and the Borderlands saga. In 2019, a skin of a Psycho Bandit from Borderlands along with a claptrap backpackand one of the map areas was temporarily turned into Pandora.

More Fortnite Battle Royale promotions on the Epic Games Store

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is not the first promotion/collaboration of the Fortnite Epic Games Store with other video game sagas, just the most recent. Last week it was also announced Ezio Auditore skinfrom the saga Assassin’s Creedavailable at no additional cost to all buyers of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla or Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla – Dawn of Ragnarok on the Epic Games Store.

It will also be available in the Fortnite Battle Royale store later in March 2022.

Sources: Twitter/Epic Games StoreGame Informer