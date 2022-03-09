How to enter the Fortnite Master Concept Contest

Fortnite is hosting a contest called Master Conceptin which you will have to publish a design of a suit on the networks and You can win up to $2,500. We tell you below how to participate in the contest.

For it you will have to design a suit that fits with the aesthetics of Fortnite. You will then need to post a photo of the design you have come up with on Instagram or Twitter using the hashtag #ConceptRoyaleContest2022.

Master Concept is back! Send your scariest and most macabre design to Twitter or Instagram using #ConceptRoyaleContest2022 for a chance to immortalize your art in the game. Share it before April 5. All the details here: https://t.co/WqSnI1IROy pic.twitter.com/ornculxgl0 — Fortnite_ES (@Fortnite_ES) March 7, 2022

Then you just have to wait for the two winners to be announced. As a prize, the winner’s costume will be entered into the game and they will also get a cash prize of $2,500.

The participation period for the 2022 Master Concept contest It will begin on March 7 at 4:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time and will end on April 6 at 5:59 p.m. All contest creations must be submitted during the entry period, and only one submission per person is allowed.

Entrants must be at least 13 years old to compete. If you want to know all the details and requirements, we leave you the official rules of the 2022 Fortnite Master Concept Contest.