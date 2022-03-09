How much does Mark Wahlberg’s German car collection cost?

Sports cars and Hollywood actors go hand in hand. Mark Wahlberg’s fame climbs as fast as his cars. Get to know the collection of the protagonist of Transformers here!

If a person thinks of an icon of the German brand Mercedes Benz, he automatically names the model of “gull wings”the SLS AMG. Undoubtedly a car that goes very well with Mark Wahlberg. This copy of the exclusive division Amg has a powerful V8 fed by two turbochargers, which develop 571 horsepower.

The SLS model is synonymous with dynamism and speed, as it is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 in just 3.8 seconds. Its maximum speed is 317 kilometers per hour. Not only is its engine impressive, but the design of its bodywork and doors are the highlight of this two-seater from the German firm.

Mercedes Benz SLS-Amg.

Following the tour of Mark’s garage, you can see a brand new porsche panamera the color blue. This car has a powerful engine. 8 cylinders in Vcapable of developing 440 HP of strength Its acceleration from 0 to 100 is only 3.8 seconds. Anyone looking for glamor and speed, the right car is the Panamera.

Its main competitors are: Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class, the Cadillac CTS-V and the Maserati Quattroporte. A curious fact about this car is that it is the first Porsche model with a V8 engine since 1995. In other words, the German company did not decide to use its classic 6-cylinder boxer engine.

The price of luxury is high, so much so that the actor paid 130 thousand dollars by the Porsche and others 280 thousand euros by the SLS-Amg model. This insurance garage is one of the most expensive and exclusive in Hollywood.