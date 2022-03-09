How do I clean my credit bureau history?

when you have a bad Credit bureau you may find it difficult to be granted credit cards, loans approved or even a automotive credit or mortgagewell the financial entities consult in your credit history your background using financing previous and thus evaluate the risk from lend you money.

Which they can find is that you are a very good payer, and bet that you will continue to be so that they would not deny you a new credit, but if on the contrary they discover a debtor that is always late or worse, that flat out stops to pay their monthly payments, they can simply reject your application or in any case approve it, but at higher costs that compensate for the risk they are taking in making a deal with you.

But what exactly is the Credit Bureau and how can you improve the relationship you have with it? This entity is a Credit Information Society (SIC) whose work is focused on collecting the financing that is issued in the country so that, when a person requests a loan from an institution of which they are not a client, they do not have to investigate on their own what kind of debtor is and a query to the already existing database is enough for him to know what he needs and thus be able to make his decision.

As this makes the entire process cheaper, the costs of accrediting you are lower and the same happens with what you end up paying in total. But if you don’t have a positive record, you should correct that so that you can enjoy the benefits of being able to receive the financing you need, and at increasingly better costs, by applying the appropriate strategy for it.

If you’re stuck with debts and you feel that for this reason you are already on the dreaded “black list”, do not give up everything for lost and clean up that dark past in the following way:

First of all, you must know from what point you are starting, and to find out you have to consult your own Credit Bureau through the Special Credit Report that you can review for free once a year.

Knowing how your credit history is, you will know what is next, because if you have current debts you will be able to establish an order of priorities to disappear them one by one while staying up to date with the rest. As you may have noticed in your Report, data as precise as your punctuality to meet financial commitments and in case of delays, specify how much time you have let pass.

That is why you can also use these records in your favor and make an order of priorities so that you distribute your payment capacity among the credits you have and dedicate more efforts to the largest or most urgent ones -which may be those with the highest interest rate, to disappear them from the map first and stay with the most manageable ones to deal with them in due course.

Paying all those monthly payments may not sound entertaining at all, but if you already got into a mess for hiring financing that you could not carry, you will have already learned your lesson and after they disappear you will know how not to fall into that situation again. Remember: if they lent you money, the only way out of that problem is to return it.

But if, reviewing the numbers in detail, you find that you simply cannot make the payments, or make adjustments to your budget and personal finances, or with all the disposition in the world, then it will be time to recognize it and approach your creditors directly to negotiate a debt restructuring so that you guarantee that you will pay them their money, but that in order to get it you need to distribute the payments so that it is possible for you to carry it out.

As long as there is no development Judicial process against you, and as time goes by, you payment behavior The most recent data will displace the oldest records and will eventually disappear to be replaced by the newest data. Just make sure that these new data are favorable and gradually only favorable entries will be seen when a bank enters to see your credit situation.

For more information on this and other topics, visit the My Pocket Credits section.