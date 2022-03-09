Health Directorate promotes well-being of juchitecas on International Women’s Day

• Trains 35 women in timely cancer detection, in a workshop organized with Mexfam.

• Organizes conference-workshop “Honoring the women of history”, in the Ecological Forum.

Juchitán, Oax.- Within the framework of the commemoration of International Women’s Day, the City Council’s Health Directorate carried out activities to promote the comprehensive well-being of Juchitecan women.

The head of the unit, Jesús Alberto Esteva Orozco, indicated that the first activity was an awareness workshop aimed at women, on timely detection of breast and cervical cancer, which was organized in coordination with the Mexican Foundation for Family Planning. (Mexfam).

He added that during the course called “Timely detection of breast cancer of the AVON Isthmus Route Project”, Zharelly López Pérez, coordinator of Mexfam’s Socio-Rural Program, taught the 35 attendees how to identify risk factors and reviewed with them the triad detection: monthly self-examination, annual clinical examination and mammograms.

He referred that at the end of the training, which took place in the administrative building of the Juchiteco government, the data of 4 women were taken so that they can access the breast ultrasound service for free; and condoms were given to the participants.

The municipal official reported that the agency in his charge also organized a conference-workshop entitled “Honoring the women of history”, which was given by the psychologist Marlene Matus Jiménez and the psychotherapist Dulce María Sánchez, in the audiovisual room of the Forum. Ecological, at 12 noon.

In this workshop, the attendees learned to become aware of the value of their person, to love and respect each other, and the important role they play in society, I conclude.