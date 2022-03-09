He shone in “Rompeportones”, “captivated” Tom Cruise, overcame depression and malpractice: What is Paula Volpe’s life? | Chronicle

gate breaker, the humorous program created by Hugo Sofovich and starring Emilio Disi and Miguel del Sel, catapulted several of the most attractive women in the country to fame. After the stardom achieved by Dana Fleyser and Yanina Zilliin 1997 he joined Paula Volpe and immediately stood out on the screen and the offers began to rain down on her.

There he also met the mage immanuelwho later became her husband and the father of her daughter Augustine (16). But the love wore out over time and when the couple broke up, Volpe He began to suffer from depression, an illness that he managed to control.

Currently, he managed to rebuild the link with his ex and is also married almost 7 years ago with Jesus Isawith whom he usually shares romantic posts on his account Instagram. And although she is no longer the mega star she used to be, she is still active in the middle and continues to make men fall in love, just as he did with Tom Cruise.

separation and depression

After going through a period of profound crisis as a couple and After twelve years of marriage, Paula Volpe and the magician Emanuel separated in 2009.

“The hardest moment of my life was when I suffered from depression. I spent two years with depression and to this day I continue with medication because it is a disease that has no cure It is horrible what I suffered and the truth is that I do not wish it on anyone “, told in dialogue with the radio program hosted by Ulises Jaitt.

“I chose Emanuel as the father of my daughter, I was not wrong. I would have married him again. The truth that what one lives always learns and serves as an experience“, he added.

Over the years, she had different partners again, until she met Jesús Isa, a personal trainer whom she married in 2015. “I had separated when the girl was four years old and a year later I became a couple again, I separated and when one has a family structure and I became a couple again and I did not want her to see that, I wanted her to see something formal, even though I later made a mistake and separated, I wanted to give her an image. Now he farts on me telling me, why did you get married?“, he explained between laughs.





























Paula Volpe and Jesús Isa were married in 2015 (Courtesy: Molina Estudio).



new family relationship

However, both Emanuel and Paula managed to overcome the initial resentments andmanaged to rebuild the family bond. Even vacation together and the three (Paula, Jesus and Emanuel) participated in the program Who wants to be a millionaire?the program hosted by Santiago Del Moro in 2020.

“Time passed and the couple did not work out. We separated because the couple’s love ended. We were friends living together. Besides, Paula’s family is like the Campanelli’s, they go everywhere together. We were already separated, but since we still lived in the same house, they came on Sundays to eat the roasts. it was very strongEmanuel said at the time.

“A good relationship is essential when you have children. I don’t understand when some put their children hostage. The problems of the great ones belong to the great ones”full.

It was thus that little Agustina visited Disney two consecutive years: first with her mother and Jesus, and the following year with her mother and Emanuel.: “I went to do a job on a cruise ship for three months, and I only saw her for a few hours when I landed here. So, since they had planned to go on vacation, I asked her: ‘Does it bother you if I coincide in the place so I see her a little more to the fat one? She went to one hotel, I went to another and we agreed to eat at night, on some outing, or I would take the girl to my hotel and she would go for a walk. We don’t want her stop sharing things with both parents”.

In the program they won 180,000 pesos and part of the money was allocated to the Agus 15th party.

The malpractice that almost cost him his life

In addition to the separation, in 2009 Volpe An aesthetic touch-up was performed on her lips that almost cost her her life.

After consulting the surgeon Christian Perez Latorrethe doctor informed him that he had suffered malpractice when another doctor injected him with methacrylate (latex)the same substance that caused the death of Miss Argentina Solange Magnano.

“I went to the dentist to have a cavity treated and they gave me anesthesia. I thought my mouth had swollen from that. I spent the whole afternoon like this… I couldn’t take it anymore… I called Pérez Latorre, the surgeon who operated on my lolas less than a month ago. He made me go urgently to his office to see me. They did all kinds of studies and He told me my life was at risk. That the methacrylate I had on my lips had spread on my face. I got desperate!”he detailed.

And although she was saved from “miracle”, the former vedette explained that uncertainty does not end: “I have to get checkups for life and check that no methacrylate particles harm me”, He said in dialogue with Paparazzi.

The day Tom Cruise wanted to meet her

In March 2013, Tom Cruise had a fleeting visit to Argentina for the avant premiere of the film Oblivion: the time of oblivion. During his stay, the protagonist of Mission Impossible visited San Telmo, walked through Recoleta and even participated in an act at the Teatro Colón. But apparently he also asked to meet Paula Volpe.

According to the blonde, the Hollywood star spoke to a journalist about her. “He spent about an hour chatting at the hotel and told her that he knew an actress from here. I have been working for 10 years in Miami and It seems that he saw me, so he asked him about me, about a blonde girl, and he said ‘I love it,’ and that he knew me”he stated matter-of-factly.

“It was that, nothing more. He didn’t say ‘well’ for me. And what I am saying is that a rumor reached me that he wanted to meet me, although he did not remember my name”he added.

And although there were some journalists who doubted the veracity of the fact, the actress was blunt: “Why can’t you notice me, Evelyn (Von Brocke)? TNor is it that I say that he did not sleep for me. I am an international girl.

However, she clarified that she was not interested in Cruise: “Did you see my boyfriend? I have been in a relationship for two years, we live together, he is 1.85 meters tall,please! I’m not going to look at Tom Cruise! Do you think I’m going to look at an older guy like Tom Cruise?

The news linked to humor

In 2020 Volpe returned to television with his own program, although it is necessary to clarify that She never left completely, because she was repeatedly invited to different cycles.

The actress joined Channel 22 (steaming) to do a political humor newscast accompanied by Claudio Morgado. “Beyond the fact that I hate politics, I like humor and today the only humor they allow you to do is this. It seems horrible to me, but hey, humor is humor. There is no white humor, black humor, discriminatory humor Humor is what makes you laugh and that doesn’t exist here”Held.

The first Argentine movie filmed in quarantine was broadcast on that same channel. was called quarantinedstarring Ximena Rijel and directed by Atilio Veronelli. In addition to Volpe, the film featured the participation of Silvio Soldán, Dady Brieva, Nito Artaza, Raúl Rizzo, Jorge Formento, Luis Ventura, Santiago Cúneo, Chiche Gelblung and Dady Brievaamong other figures.

Also, until last year made humorous sketches with another retro goddess, Silvia Pérezon that same screen, under the direction of Veronelli.