“He saved ‘Good Will Hunting'”

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon they started their careers as actors in the early 90s but it wasn’t until 1997 when they became authentic stars of Hollywood thanks to the enormous success it achieved ‘The unstoppable Will Hunting‘.

Both of them they created the script of ‘Good Will Hunting’ but, in addition, starred in the movie alongside Robin Williams. But now B.in Affleck and Matt Damon has revealed that it was thanks to the help of the filmmaker kevin smith why they managed to do it.

And it is that, although the script had been bought, Miramax wasn’t sure if Ben and Matt should star in the film.: “Kevin saved Good Will Hunting“, they affirm in an interview to ‘ew‘.

“We were stuck. we could have lost her. He would have done with other people and we would still be angry, I’m sure. We would have been the writers but not the actors. We wanted to be the leads, and Kevin got Jon Gordon to believe in that.”

Kevin Smith had already worked with Ben Affleck in other films such as ‘Mallrats’ or ‘Chasing Amy’ from what he knew of his talent. Thus, the filmmaker spoke with those responsible for them to believe in Ben and Matt.





Ben Affleck and Matt Damon | Getty

Without a doubt, Kevin wasn’t wrong anymore’The unstoppable Will Hunting‘ was nominated for 9 Oscars taking two. Best Supporting Actor for robin-williams and Best Original Screenplay for Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. Ben was only 25 years old at the time, and he’s the youngest person to win an Oscar for Best Screenplay (Original or Adapted).

“You I promised I know I would appreciate if ever won an Oscar and I forgot it Instantly. Then I told him that if he won it again, I swear to God, I would appreciate it, and I forgot about it again. So I owe him a lot. He believed in us,” says Ben Affleck, who would later win the Best Picture Oscar for ‘Argo’.

Also, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon too they remembered Robin Williams in the interview commenting that “he was a wonderful and fun guy”.

“At that moment, he was the biggest star in the world but he never seemed condescending, concerned, or impatient. He just walked in with this collaborative spirit, he embraced it. And it was more him saying, ‘How was he? What do you think? I think we should do it again tomorrow.

“I was like, ‘Robin, you did it 40 times, and they were all great! We don’t need to reshoot it tomorrow,'” recalls Ben. “He just did take after take after take because that beautiful brain of his was always coming up with something different to do,” adds Damon.

Surely you are interested in:

The aesthetic retouch that Ben Affleck had to do to be “sexy” in ‘Armageddon’