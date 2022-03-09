He is Pete Davidson, comedian and new boyfriend of Kim Kardashian

The Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriendhas given much to talk about in recent weeks and a question that keeps coming up day after day is: Who is Pete Pete Davidson?

If you don’t live in the United States, he may seem like a complete stranger to you, but in reality he has many years with a consolidated career as a comedianalthough it has also become famous for another reason, as it is known for having very attractive sentimental couples and while they are at the peak of their career.

After the big news of the divorce of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, It was to be expected that the first man with whom the businesswoman was related was going to be the focus of comments, but the truth is that nobody, and when I say nobody, is NOBODY, I saw that the next Kim’s romantic partner was Pete Davidson.

Who is Pete Davidson?

Wikipedia describes him as an American comedian, actor, writer, and producer. He was born on November 16, 1993, so he is 28 years old and 1.90 meters tall.

His fame rose thanks to his continuous participation in the famous program “Saturday night Live”, although he has made appearances on “Adam Devine’s House Party”, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and “Comedy Underground with Dave Attell”. As an actor he was a guest on the series “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and in 2020, he co-wrote and starred in the comedy-drama movie “The King of Staten Island”.

An event that has marked his life and even his professional career was the death of his father that happened in the attacks of September 11 when he was 7 years old. This tragic moment in his life has inspired several of his monologues and he even struggled with suicidal thoughts as a young man, claiming that Kid Cudi’s music saved his life.

What illness does Pete Davidson have?

Pete suffers from Crohn’s disease, a condition that causes inflammation in the intestine, pain and even bleeding that has no cure, it can only be controlled. In addition, he has a borderline personality disorder, which he controls with the use of marijuana, since he has been very open about its use and how it is part of his life.

Pete Davidson’s girlfriends

We come to the topic that has also made Pete Davidson very famous, as he has been involved with multiple celebrities, including actresses and models, who have described him as “charming.” And of course he must be extremely charming, because he has been on his list since Ariana Grande until recently Kim Kardashian.

Carly Aquilino

Pete Davidson dated this comedian, famous for her participation in MTV shows, from 2014 to 2015

cazzie david

Daughter of comedian Larry David, she is a screenwriter and actress with whom she had a relationship from 2016 to 2018.

In May 2018, the entertainment world was shocked when he started dating the famous singer and in June 2018 they confirmed that they were engaged, it is not known what happened in the relationship but the engagement was canceled in October 2018.

Some time later, Ariana made reference to him in her song, “Thank U, Next”, where the lyrics say: “Even almost got married / And for Pete I’m so thankful” (“I even almost got married / And for Pete I’m grateful”).

kate beckinsale

In early 2019, Davidson began a relationship with the actress twenty years older than him. Following several media comments about the age gap, Pete joked on SNL that the media should ask older men in longer relationships with younger women like Leonardo DiCaprio, Alec Baldwin, Larry King and Donald Trump.

Phoebe Dynevor

From April to August 2020, Davidson was in a relationship with the English actress, famous for her role as Daphne Bridgerton in the Netflix series Bridgerton.

Finally, and to everyone’s surprise, the comedian began a relationship with Kim after she appeared as a guest host on SNL and they did a sketch together where they even kissed. A short time later, they were caught at romantic dinners and after several dates, they no longer hide their relationship.

What makes Pete so irresistible? According to statements in an interview with the model, Emily Ratajkowski understands why women fall at Pete’s feet. Ensuring he has an incredible personality, he is super funny, charming, gentlemanly and also gets along super well with his mom and that makes him very attractive.