Hank family, the new owners of Querétaro in Liga MX

This Tuesday was the return from Querétaro to its former owner: hot groupowned by businessman and politician Jorge Hank Rhonand whose soccer division is in charge of his son Jorge Alberto Hank Inzunza.

Three years ago hot group acquired the franchise Queretaro to Grupo Angeles; however, only a year later, sold the team to the group made up of Gabriel Solares and the promoters Greg Taylor and Manuel Velarde, who today were disabled for 5 years of all managerial activity in the Liga Mx.

For this reason, and because there was still a debt, hot group will be done again charge of Gallos Blancos and he will have a year to sell the team, otherwise the administration will be in charge of Liga Mx.

The three Hank family teams

The Hank family burst into Mexican soccer with force. Jorge Hank Rhon, founder and owner of Grupo Caliente, began his adventure in football in 2007 by founding the Xolos de Tijuana, a team that began in the so-called Liga de Ascenso and then, in 2011, reached the First Division.

By then, due to his political activity, the administration of the team passed into the hands of his son Jorgealberto Hank Inzunzawho became the youngest president to be champion of Mexican soccer, when Xolos conquered the 2012 Apertura title and he was only 28 years old.

After the success with Xolos from Tijuana, hot group set his sights on another team with potential in the north of the country: the Dorados of Sinaloa. In mid-2013 the sale of the Sinaloa team was completed, to which they have invested to bring in good players, including a media star on the bench like Diego Armando Maradona, but despite this they have not achieved the long-awaited promotion to the Mx League.

In 2020, it became known that hot group had put the Dorados up for sale, without it having materialized to date. Also, the bookmaker is one of the main sponsors of the Liga Mx and their teams.

During these months he will once again have three teams under his charge, but with the obligation to sell to Querétaro within this year.

