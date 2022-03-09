Governor of Querétaro released an updated report of deaths and injuries after the tragedy in Querétaro

In yesterday’s session, the mexican soccer managed to reach the mouth of much of the world in what has been a historic (and unfortunate) night. It was not for a match full of emotions, much less for a great goal worthy of the Puskás Award. “Fans” from Querétaro and Atlas staged a pitched battle at the Corregidora Stadiumall this while the duel was taking place for date 9 of the Liga MX Closing Tournament 2022.

The videos and images that began to go viral through social networks they were very strong: you could see how the Gallos brava bar destroyed fans of the Academy for simply going to another soccer team. Several of them beat one of them, stole their belongings and left them lying on the ground, naked and bleeding to death. Of course, quickly the whole world echoed these episodes of violence.

Official report of dead and wounded

The Coordination of Civil Protection of Querétaro is taking charge of keeping the official record of injured and deceased people after the row between Gallos’ followers and the Academy. In the first report (9:30 p.m. on March 5) they indicated that there were 22 wounded (9 transferred to the General Hospital and 2 of them seriously) and 0 deceased, but this has been changed moments ago.

Mauricio Kuri, governor of the city in central Mexicoheld a press conference (Sunday 6/3) to update these numbers. He pointed out that there are: 26 people (23 men and 3 women) in the hospital; 3 already discharged; of the 23, there were 3 serious, 10 delicate and 10 not serious. That at the moment no lifeless people are registered is huge news due to the viralized recordings.

East Monday 7/3, the figures were refreshed. Only 5 people remain hospitalized, since 21 were discharged according to the latest medical reports. How are those who remained in the clinic? Three of them in serious condition and two very delicate in intensive care. Forces!

The word of the governor of Querétaro

“It is a tragedy, despite not having deaths. It is regrettable that lies and misinformation”, pointed out Mauricio Kuri, outraged by the unofficial figures that were released on the deceased. Later he completed: “We will review all public actions, by action or omission. Stadium security is a private responsibility, which is why I have summoned Mikel Arriola (executive president of Liga MX) and Gabriel Solares (president of Gallos) today.”

“It is a situation of serious violence that worries us, occupies us and forces us to act energetically against those responsible. I want to express my deep solidarity with the families of those who were injured and state that we are aware of their health through the reports from the Civil Protection Authority of Querétaro”said the top manager of Liga MX.

He then mentioned: “The Liga MX is collecting, together with the municipal and state authorities, all the evidence and elements that can support a thorough investigation that allows us to act accordingly and file the corresponding complaints. We have turned the reports of commissioners over to the Disciplinary Commission and referees, asking that the investigation have exemplary and unprecedented sanctions for those responsible for these violent acts, which are not part of our football.

The Querétaro Prosecutor’s Office shared on its social networks that “It has started an investigation folder for the crimes of attempted homicide and violence in sporting events, due to events that occurred in the Corregidora stadium. It will be reported as the investigations allow.”

At what minute was Querétaro vs Atlas suspended?

He played the minute 63 of the matchwhen behind the goal defended by Querétaro, pseudo-fans of the Gallos Blancos began to attack each other with followers of the Foxes. In the face of the violent events, the accesses to the field were opened so that women and children could get to safety.

The pitched battle between hundreds of followers

Many “fans” they began to beat each other mercilessly on the field of play and in the stands, something that generated the total indignation of all Mexican soccer and the world. The recordings and images that went viral on social networks were very strong, and in them you can see many seriously injured people (several were left naked and without belongings).

Day 9 suspended and await consequences

Although Cruz Azul vs. Puebla and Deportivo Guadalajara vs. Santos Laguna disputed after this tragedy, Mexican soccer authorities decided to suspend matchday 9 of the Liga MX Closing Tournament 2022 until further notice. In addition, while the investigations are expected to yield consequences that live up to expectations. Many are encouraged to request the disaffiliation of Querétaro from the FMF and the exclusion of Mexico in World Cup events (2022 and 2026).