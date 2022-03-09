Gigi Hadid apologizes after hinting Rihanna is expecting twins

It must be remembered that the star of the catwalks made reference in his text to “three angels” who, logically, identified with the music star, with his partner and father of the future baby, the rapper ASAP Rockyand with the creature that will arrive in the world this year.

However, countless Internet users assumed in a matter of seconds that Gigiwho maintains a close relationship with the diva, had privileged information and had missed a hypothetical arrival of twins.

For this reason, Gigi did not have to think about it too much before returning to the virtual sphere to qualify her statements and rule out, at least for now, that Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are going to become parents twice.

Commenting on “Three Angels” on Rihanna’s Instagram account, Gigi Hadid hinted that it could be two babies her friend is expecting.

(InstagramRihanna)



“I just found out about all this commotion. I meant Rih, Rocky and the baby“He wrote on his Instagram account. For his part, other sources from Rihanna’s environment, in this case anonymous, stated just a few days ago that, until recently, the Barbados star had not begun to mentalize about his future role of Mother.