Gangrel explains why WWE decided to end The Brood

Before breaking out solo, Edge was part of the stable known as “The Brood” alongside Christian and Gangrel. The group was formed at the end of 1998, and in less than a year it broke up.. In this sense, one of its members, Gangrel, was invited to the latest edition of the “Battleground” podcast, where he spoke about the stable and of his work with The Undertaker and “The Ministry of Darkness”. Then we leave you with his statements about it, transcript courtesy of WrestlingNews.co:

About The Brood, a stable that only lasted eight months in WWE

“It didn’t last long. It wasn’t more than eight months. It was a short run. People talk about it like it lasted forever, but it was very special. It was the right place at the right time. They had plans for Edge. That was one of the reasons why The Brood became so popular so quickly.

When we were walking in I was told that Edge was the future. We’re going to strap a rocket to his butt and he’s going to make it to the top so watch out for him. The more popular The Brood is, the sooner they’ll have to get him out of there. He had to get out on his own.”

On The Brood working with The Undertaker and The Ministry

“When I think about it now, I think it was great because being in The Ministry gave me a different level of influence. Undertaker was a true authority. Me, at the time, and Adam (Edge) can tell you, I said, ‘This is not good. The Brood thing is going too well. They put us in The Ministry to slow us down. We have to be careful here.’

One night onstage the boos turned to Brood and they started chanting ‘Brood, Brood, Brood’ while we were out there with The Ministry, and I said, ‘I think we’re out of The Ministry.’ Not even a week had passed when they said they were going to separate The Ministry. When that happened, I told him: ‘The Brood is finished'”.

Since the separation of stableits members had disparate destinations. Edge and Christian formed a team between the years 1999 and 2001becoming 7 times WWF World Tag Team Champions and leaving their mark on the company’s history. In 2006, Edge conquered his first solo World Championship, becoming one of the greatest heels of WWE, and leaving stories to remember, such as his rivalry with John Cena or the one he had with The Undertaker.

For his part, after separating from his partner and friend Edge, Christian also began a solo career, establishing himself on the half card and managing to add several championships to his record, such as the Intercontinental Title or the ECW Championship. The Canadian also managed to capture the World Heavyweight Championship twice during an intense and memorable rivalry with Randy Orton.

Gangrel left the company at the end of the year 2000, making sporadic returns in 2004, 2006 and 2007. His last fight in WWE took place on the special episode of the 15th anniversary of Monday Night Raw, participating in a battle royal alongside old glories of the WWE. company, although the victory was awarded to Ted DiBiase Jr.

