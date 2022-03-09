Gallos Blancos will remain in La Corregidora

Querétaro’s plan is to play its next match on March 17 against Atlético de San Luis in La Corregidora and not in another venue

After the sanctions announced by the Mexican Soccer Federation in relation to the fact that Querétaro White Roosters must play a year behind closed doors or change venues for their remaining matches in the tournament, it was learned that the idea in the team is that they remain in the The Corregidora Stadium ahead of the game on March 17 against Atlético de San Luis, corresponding to Day 11 of Clausura 2022.

People close to the club assured ESPN that they are waiting for the new administrators to arrive, who will have the last word, but for the moment it is known that, as Liga MX gives permission for them to play at home, there is no point in making the transfer if they can take part in The corrector.

For the moment, and as Adolfo Ríos mentioned, the new administration will present itself at any moment to give new instructions and take over the club, but currently there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the team and the Queretaro squad.

In the last few hours communication has not flowed at all towards the coaching staff and players. It is understood that there is a general discouragement in the squad and even inside the possibility is mentioned that as soon as the competition ends, several players will leave the team, including the coaching staff headed by Hernán Cristante, who is also sure to be seen crestfallen in the middle of chaos for not knowing what the future is, since the leaders who brought it are no longer in the institution.

Querétaro will have to play next year without an audience after the sanctions of the FMF and Liga MX Getty Images

roosters He continues to prepare normally to face Necaxa this weekend on Friday at 7:00 p.m. in what will be his first participation, after what happened on March 5 at his stadium in which there was a confrontation great among fans of both teams.

Atlas, the other involved in the events of last Saturday, will also play in a foreign court in his reappearance when they face Bravos de Juárez at 9:00 p.m. on Friday.