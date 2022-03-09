Gallos Blancos de Querétaro, the team for rent in Liga MX

Quegat is the company that Gabriel Solares, Manuel Velarde and Greg Taylor set up to operate, under the figure of a lease, Gallos Blancos, a franchise that continues to belong, in government records, to the Hank family.

Before the Public Registry of Commerce, Querétaro White Roosters They are a rented team. The group, which is in the middle of the hurricane due to the brawl between fans of Roosters and Atlas inside the Corregidora stadium, it operates under the figure of “lease”, according to documents to which ESPN had access.

In the public registry of companies it appears that Gabriel Solares is the manager of the club thanks to a clause that exists in the “leasing contract entered into between the principal and Quegat SA de CV”.

“Under the terms of Clause Eighth Bis of the Contract of lease entered into between the principal and Quegat SA de CV, dated June tenth, two thousand and twenty; to sign the public or private documents that are required; so that they include in the contract or contracts that they celebrate, the clauses of their nature”, reads one of the minutes that are available in the Public Registry of Commerce.

The Querétaro White Roosters belong to the company name “Solaz Deportes y Entertainment S. De RL DE CV”, which is owned by Jorgealberto Javier Hank Inzunza, while “Quegat SA de CV,” is the company that maintains control of the team thanks to the figure of lease. In the “granting of power” that was registered in the Public Registry of Commerce, it is not specified that the operation is a purchase-sale.

The board of directors headed by Gabriel Solares and Manuel Velarde took over the administration of Gallos in June 2020, but before the Public Registry of Commerce the team is still owned by the Hank family. imago7

“The lease it occurs in the free use of goods from a consideration, if I remember well from my civil law class. The 18 teams are duly represented before the MX League and the MX League does not allow the figure of the lease, although there will be some corporate arrangement, it is fully legal, but I would not use the figure of the lease”, commented Mikel Arriola, president of the Liga MX, in an interview to ESPN in January 2021.

2 Related

The company “Quegat SA de CV” are listed as owners Gabriel Solares, Manuel Velarde, Gregory Taylorry Solloa counters. The agreement between the “Solaz Sports and Entertainment” company and the company that Gabriel Solares commands is that the team would be paid for six years, although this could change due to the possibility of disaffiliating the current directors of the Roosters.

In contracts with the government of Queretarofor concepts of advertising and social communication campaigns, the company that appears is that of “Solaz Sports and Entertainment”, which bought the team from Imagen TV, while “Quegat” is not found in the records or they have any public relationship with The authorities.

Now, after the brawl between fans of Atlas and Roostersthe directors belonging to the company name “Quegat” could be disaffiliated, while the team will continue to belong to “Solaz Sports and Entertainment S. De RL DE CV”.