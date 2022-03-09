From stage to screen: artists who dared to perform – Listen to Cadena Dial

Filed in:

There are artists whose talent overflows. So much so that, in addition to music, they look for other ways to exploit it.

The line between musical performance and on-camera performance is often a fine one. This has been demonstrated to us by numerous singers who, at a given moment, They decided to try the honeys of acting.

Art offers numerous ways to let off steam and bring out what one has inside. Aitana, Enrique Iglesias or David Bisbal they chose the songs for it, but they did not close the door to other opportunities that arose.

From stage to stage: artists who were also actors

We collect several experiences of artists who have dared to stand in front of the cinema or television cameras.

Dani Martín: actor before artist

Some people are surprised about the acting career of Daniel Martin, but they may not know that he studied Dramatic Art and trained to be an actor, although as we know later he ended up succeeding in music. before he came The crazy’s song to our lives he had already participated in television projects such as Afterclass.

And his ambitions went further. So much so that Dani Martín has made his leap to the cinema participating in films such as Torrent 3, I am the Juani or Broken Embracesthe latter under the direction of Almodovar.

Enrique Iglesias, jump to Hollywood

Enrique Iglesias He has inherited his passion and talent for music from his father, although he has been in charge of working his career independently and, needless to say, with resounding success. He is one of the most internationally acclaimed Spanish artists and not only because of his music.

Iglesias has a talent in acting that many have not wanted to waste. Thus, we have been able to see him in tapes such as Once Upon a Time in Mexicowhere he worked alongside names like Antonio Banderas, Johnny Depp or Salma Hayek. We have also been able to see him on American television with cameos in successful series such as Two and a half Men or how I Met Your Mother.

Raphael, a star that always shone

He is one of the most outstanding faces of our music and one of the artists who can boast of having one of the longest careers in the industry. He is currently celebrating 60 years on stage, but during this time he also had the opportunity to participate in various film projects. One of the last was My big nightthe tape Alex de la Iglesias which he starred with the character of Alphonso.

Miguel Bosé: an ‘Almodóvar boy’

I was 14 years old Miguel Bose when he was offered his movie role. With an actress mother, it was not surprising that he wanted to enter the industry and in his youth we saw him participate in films like Family portrait, Suspiria or high heelsof Almodovar.

Alaska and her time on the big screen

Alaska was one of the first Almodovar girls. The filmmaker wanted to have her for his film Pepi, Luci, Bom and Other Girls of the Lot because she had the necessary wardrobe for the character of a young lesbian punk with a penchant for boxing. The singer assures that she I died of shame in the recording of the sequences and, although it is not the only film in which she has acted, she confessed that she did not always feel like an actress.

Aitana: an ambitious project as a couple

One of the most recent artists to make a leap into the world of acting has been Aitana. The young woman is recording La Última, a series in which she stars with her boy, the actor Michael Bernardeau, on Disney+. As she herself confessed in her networks, It is being a most exciting experience.

Alborán, Manuel Carrasco or Bisbal: cameos on television

A common way of seeing our artists on television is through cameos in fashion series. It has happened countless times. Thus, we were able to see Manuel Carrasco on There is no one living here oa Pablo Alboran oa David Bisbal on Aida.