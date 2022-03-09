Fortnite x Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Free Diamond Pony Glider Fortnite INTEL

Here’s how to get Tiny Tina’s Diamond Pony Glider for free in Fortnite Battle Royale.

There are many collaborations that Epic Games have done with other games to bring exclusive content to Fortnite players and another collaboration has just been announced on the Epic Store for a new game to be released called Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. You can now pre-order this game on the Epic Store as it will release on March 24, 2022.

So what is this game about? Here is the description of the game, shown on the Epic Store:

“Embark on an epic adventure filled with fantasy, wonder, and powerful weaponry! Bullets, magic and swords collide in this chaotic fantasy world brought to life by the unpredictable Tiny Tina. Roll your own multi-class hero and loot, shoot, slash and throw your way through wacky monsters and loot-filled dungeons on a quest to stop the tyrannical Dragon Lord. Everyone is welcome so join the party, put on your adventurer boots and be chaotic cool!

Tiny Tina is your messy guide through an extraordinary tabletop kingdom where rules rarely apply. She Explores a vast world encompassing majestic cities, steamy mushroom forests, menacing fortresses and more! Destroy the bad guys with powerful weapons and devastating spells in fast-paced first-person battles. Use your firepower to take down legions of enemies, including chattering skeletons, land sharks, and colossal bosses. Then delve into dangerous dungeons for a chance at epic loot!

Joining you at the table are the headstrong Captain Valentine and the rules-obsessed robot Frette. During your quest to defeat the Dragon Lord, you’ll meet a cast of lovable misfits like a lute-wielding Bardbarian and your very own Fairy Punchfather. Create the perfect hero with deep customization, including a multiclass system that lets you mix and match six unique character skill trees, all with their own incredible abilities. Level up, refine your build, expand your arsenal and become the ultimate adventurer.

Enjoy the story alone or start a party with up to three friends in seamless online multiplayer. Share the loot or rush to get the most shiny loot. How you play is up to you!

Fortnite x Tiny Tina’s Wonderland – Free Diamond Pony Glider

If you pre-order this game from the store before March 25 when it is released, you will be awarded the Diamond Pony Glider in Fortnite. You’ll then be able to use this glider in-game on March 25 after 7pm ET, but you’ll need to make sure your Epic Games account is linked to the account you play Fortnite on to redeem the item. It will automatically be added to your locker, so you don’t have to do anything to claim it.

This is what the Diamond Pony Glider looks like in Fortnite:

If you don’t want to pre-order the Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands game in the store, but you like the glider, you don’t need to worry as it will be available in the Fortnite Item Shop from April 1, 2022 to April 8, 2022. 8 p.m. Eastern time. The cost of the item will be 1,200 V-Bucks by itself.

Now, if after you’ve purchased the Diamond Pony Glider you decided you really wanted to buy the game, Epic Games will award you 1,200 V-Bucks for purchasing the game at a later date if you’ve already purchased the Glider.

If for some reason you decide you don’t really want the Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands game and get a refund for your Epic Games Store purchase, the Diamond Pony Glider will also be removed from your inventory, so make sure you don’t want the item first. to request your refund.