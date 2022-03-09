Fortnite will stay online in Russia, but Epic is ‘stopping trading’

Epic Games is suspending trade in Russia in response to the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, though reportedly Fortnite will remain online in the region.

As the Russian invasion of Ukrainemany gaming industry titans have taken direct action in support of Europe’s second largest country.

Answers include games like Battlefield 2042 that remove items from the game, as well as large corporations like Ubisoft that provide additional funds to Ukrainian employees to assist in relocation efforts.

In a post on the Twitter account of Epic Games Newsroom (via Forbes), Fortnite it will remain online in Russia but will “stop trade” in the region.

Epic explained that while its response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine will be met with a trade suspension on all of its games, the publisher:

“He’s not blocking access” to games like Fortnite because he believes the free world should “keep all lines of dialogue open.”

This means that the V-Bucks will not be sold in Russia, and it is also possible that Epic Games Store stop the sale of its games in the region, although the publisher has not confirmed what its exact actions will be.

The answer of Epic is similar to that of Nintendo, when he stopped paying shop in Russia, although it was unclear if the game company had a direct role in the suspension of its digital store. The suspension was attributed to the third-party payment service of nintendoshop, temporarily stopped processing rubles.

Since its invasion, Russia has cracked down on social networking sites in its bid to prevent the spread of unfiltered information, threatening up to 15 years in prison for anti-war sentiments.

The declaration of Epic about not blocking access could have been a reference to this, though it’s unclear what exactly the company will do to keep this dialogue open.