Fortnite: when does Season 1 end? When does Season 2 start?

The Season 1 from Fortnite Chapter 3 its days are numbered, since it is expected to end very soon. As usual, in the period between seasons of fortnite battle royale We often repeat the same questions: when does Season 1 end? When does Season 2 start? Read just below to know the answers:

Fortnite Chapter 3: when does Season 1 end and Season 2 start?

As usual, the answer to this question we always have within the game itself. From the Fortnite Battle Royale menu, if we go to the Battle Pass tabin the lower left corner is the date the season ends: March 19, 2022.

In the “Battle Pass” tab of the Fortnite Battle Royale menu, we are told that Season 1 will end on March 19, 2022

That is, according to the video game itself, and unless there is any last minute change or modification, Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 3 will end on Saturday, March 19, 2022. This same day should start Season 2 of Chapter 3 of Fortniteas soon as the game arrives patch 20.00.

Patch and update days for Fortnite Battle Royale are usually Tuesdayseven though the fact that Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 began on Sunday, December 5, 2021 makes us think that at this point, everything is possible.

Will there be a final event of Season 1 of Fortnite?

Taking into account that the last patch of the seasonthe 19.40, did not add large enough .pak containers as if to suggest that they contained files related to an event, It doesn’t look like there’s going to be a end event of Season 1 of Chapter 3 of Fortnite.

List of .pak containers in Fortnite Battle Royale after patch 19.40

We insist; this is normal”. During the transition between seasons 1 and 2 of Fortnite Chapter 2 the same thing happened: there was no event either. We understand that this is to dose the plot and the lore of Fortnite, and don’t rush thingssince much progress has been made with the season 8 finale event of Fortnite Chapter 2 and its transition to Chapter 3.

Sources: Fortnite Battle Royale, own elaboration