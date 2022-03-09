‘Fortnite’: This is how you can get the new skin of the tennis player Naomi Osaka

Mexico City.- Following in the footsteps of real-world athletes like Lebron Jamesthe four-time tennis champion of Grand Slam Naomi Osaka has now received the treatment of Fortnite with two new dedicated skins in the game. As these are part of the Icon Series, both skins are bound to be incredibly rare and well worth wearing. V Bucks. This is how players can get the skins and their additional accessories.

