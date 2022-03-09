‘Fortnite’: This is how you can get the new skin of the tennis player Naomi Osaka

Mexico City.- Following in the footsteps of real-world athletes like Lebron Jamesthe four-time tennis champion of Grand Slam Naomi Osaka has now received the treatment of Fortnite with two new dedicated skins in the game. As these are part of the Icon Series, both skins are bound to be incredibly rare and well worth wearing. V Bucks. This is how players can get the skins and their additional accessories.

Naomi Osaka’s skin and its variant Dark Priestess Naomi were first available in the item shop on March 3. Like most debuting cosmetics, these skins and the Naomi Osaka pack are expected to be inside the store for at least two weeks, total, but an official end date has yet to be set.

The full athlete package will cost players 2,700 V-Bucks, a considerably low price since it contains nine amazing cosmetics. Below you can find everything inside the package and the cost of each individual item.

The Naomi Osaka Package: 2,700 V-Bucks

Features the nine items listed below

Naomi Osaka Skin: 2,000 V-Bucks

Includes Royale Racket Back Bling and Harvesting Tool

Dark Priestess Naomi Skin: 1,600 V-Bucks

Includes Portalforger Paddle Back Bling and Harvesting Tool

Queen’s Cloud Chariot Glider: 800 V-Bucks

Includes the Cursed Hazeboard Glider

Serve Stance Emote: 300 V-Bucks

Fortnite also recently held a Naomi Osaka Cup in which the players who received first place in their respective regions were rewarded with the Naomi Osaka skins and Dark Priestess Naomi. The tournament last took place on March 2, but another session may be announced before the skin leaves the item shop. So, if you’re looking to catch the two skins for free, be sure to keep an eye out for the return of the cup.