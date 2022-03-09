Fortnite: The Borderlands Ass Stallion makes a sensational entrance Fortnite INTEL

To celebrate the release of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands on PC and consoles, Gearbox Software and Epic Games are forming an amazing partnership. Yes, Ass Stallion, the star of Borderlands 2, is about to return!

A glider like no other comes to Fortnite

The world of Fortnite continues to surround itself with the biggest stars in the world of video games. After Aloy from Horizon: Forbidden West, Lara Croft from the Tomb Raider saga, the Master Chief from Halo or many heroes from the Marvel universe, it is therefore the turn of the strange unicorn from Borderlands 2 to make his entrance in the Battle-Royale. .

In fact, on the occasion of the launch of the spin-off Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, which is still expected on March 25 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, Gearbox Software is partnering with Epic Games to bring the Butt Stallion pony as a glider into Fortnite.

Your enemies will be stunned and extremely jealous when they see your Diamond Pony Glider soaring gracefully through the air. Once activated, the Lyducorn Magic Diamond will teleport to your side with a graceful neigh (…). She will then gallop off, gently letting you ride on her shimmering back, as the two of you fly through the sky leaving a trail of rainbows in her wake.

To get the Ass Stallion diamond glider and roam the Fortnite Battle-Royale map in style, you must purchase the Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands game on the Epic Games Store in its standard edition or Marvelous Chaos version (which includes the Season Pass).

If you purchase one of the Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands editions on the Epic Games Store, you will get the Diamond Pony Glider to use in Fortnite after the game launches on March 25, 2022. This also applies to pre-orders.

Also note that it will be possible to get the Ass Stallion glider in the Fortnite in-game store later on. Unfortunately, a specific date has not yet been announced.