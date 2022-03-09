‘Fortnite’: So you can get the skin of Axo, the popular axolotl that arrives at Batle Royale

Mexico City.- When the players in Fortnite get the mask Axo, they are practically getting two skins for the price of one. This is because the salamander has two unique outfit styles. Her default skin is bright purple and she has him wearing a red basketball jersey”Nacho”, with the other being a dark purple with light blue outlines. So, oddly enough, how easy is it to get the skin from Axo?

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker