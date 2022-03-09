‘Fortnite’: So you can get the skin of Axo, the popular axolotl that arrives at Batle Royale

Mexico City.- When the players in Fortnite get the mask Axo, they are practically getting two skins for the price of one. This is because the salamander has two unique outfit styles. Her default skin is bright purple and she has him wearing a red basketball jersey”Nacho”, with the other being a dark purple with light blue outlines. So, oddly enough, how easy is it to get the skin from Axo?

Axo has only been available in the item shop, costing 1,200 V-Bucks. It was first presented at the episode 2 season 3, but has appeared in the store 28 times since then. This means potential buyers can expect Axo to be in the store roughly every month. Since it was last in the store on March 8, 2022, we predict that the skin will be available again around April 9, just a few weeks after the start of Chapter 3 Season 2.

Axo is part of the Axolotl Attack! , so there are some Axo-themed cosmetics for fans to look out for to collect. On the one hand, there is the Neon Backboard Back Bling which comes free when you buy the skin. In addition, the harvesting tool Ax-Olotl of the character costs 500 V-Bucks and is always in the item shop next to Axo.