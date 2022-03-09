Fortnite Season 1: Week 14 leaked challenges and missions

The challenges and missions of the week 14 of the Season 1 from Fortnite Chapter 3 They will be available from Thursday, March 9, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. CET. However, and as usual in this house, through techniques and tools of data mining we have been able to find them before they are active in-game. Just below we tell you what each new challenge and mission from Fortnite of this batch:

Fortnite Season 1: leaked missions of Week 14

Challenges and filtered missions of Week 14 of Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 3

Reach a speed of 65 with a vehicle in Chonker Circuit or Towering Bridge (0/1) – Reward: 25,000 Season PE

Deal damage to opponents in Clandestine Cavern or The Sanctuary (0/75) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Dance on top of a Klombo (0/1) – Reward: 25,000 Season PE

Hide in a Tilted Floors container and The Daily Bugle (0/2) – Reward: 25,000 Season PE

Search an OI or The Seven chest (0/1) – Reward: 25,000 Season PE

Decorate Magnificent Mansion and Colorful Caravans with flamingo garden decorations (0/5) – Reward: 25,000 Season PE

Survive on top of the Los Molinos wind turbines for 30 seconds (0/30) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Pick up a weapon of legendary rarity or higher (0/1) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Complete a contract from a contract board (0/1) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

The files corresponding to the challenges and missions of Week 14 of Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 3 were added with the patch 19.40. As usual, there are a total of nine missions, but only the first seven will be active; the last two are reserved by Epic Games to replace them in case any of the initial seven gives problems. This, in fact, has already happened with the missions of the Week 1.

In any case, in Meristation you will have, as always, and when they are active, a complete guide to help you complete each and every one of these weekly Fortnite challenges and missions.

Sources: Fortnite Battle Royale, own elaboration