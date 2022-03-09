Fortnite PlayStation Cup March 2022 on PS4 and PS5: date, times and how to participate
Epic Games and PlayStation have announced a new playstation cup from Fortniteexclusive to PS4 and PS5and held in March from 2022. This competitive event will allow us to win awards in cash if we are in good standing. Below we tell you everything that has been announced about this new Cupbelonging to the Season 1 from Fortnite Chapter 3:
When is the Fortnite PlayStation Cup in March 2022?
The PlayStation Cup in March 2022 will take place on March 11 and 12, 2022, at a time that changes depending on our game region. To check the schedule you have to enter the tab “Competition” from the Fortnite Battle Royale menu. We will update this section of the news as soon as the specific times are made public.
How to participate in the Fortnite PlayStation Cup on March 11 and 12, 2022?
To participate in the March 2022 Fortnite PlayStation Cup simply you have to connect to Fortnite from a PS4 or PS5 on March 11 and 12 at the time that corresponds according to your region of the game, and have at least level 50 account. As well we must have an active PlayStation Plus account. To enter the PlayStation Cup game mode, from the Play tab:
- Change the mode to PlayStation Cup Mode by pressing the square to access the Discover tab.
- Scroll to the Fortnite Competitions section.
- Select PlayStation Cup.
The PlayStation Cup is a Duos mode tournament what will be divided into two rounds. In round 1, the participants will have up to three hours to play up to ten games in which the objective is to earn the maximum number of points possible both by eliminating rivals and by being in a good position consistently. Only the best 50 Duos from each region They will go to round 2. Round 2 will be 6 games in total and the best players in each region will win prizes according to the following tables:
March 2022 Fortnite PlayStation Cup Prizes
This is the award list for March 2022 PlayStation Cup players:
all regions
- For getting at least 8 points: Aim High emoticon.
Europe
- 1st $2,000
- 2nd $1,800
- 3rd $1,700
- 4th $1,600
- 5th $1,500
- 6th $1,400
- 7th $1,300
- 8th $1,200
- 9th $1,100
- 10th $800
- 11th to 20th $600
- 21st to 30th $500
- 31st to 50th $400
United States (East Coast)
- 1st $1,600
- 2nd $1,400
- 3rd $1,300
- 4th $1,200
- 5th $1,100
- 6th $1,000
- 7th $900
- 8th $800
- 9th $700
- 10th $600
- 11th to 20th $500
- 21st to 30th $400
United States (West Coast)
- 1st $1,400
- 2nd $1,200
- 3rd $1,100
- 4th $1,000
- 5th $900
- 6th $800
- 7th $700
- 8th $600
- 9th $500
- 10th to 15th $400
Brazil
- 1st $1,500
- 2nd $1,300
- 3rd $1,200
- 4th $1,100
- 5th $1,000
- 6th $900
- 7th $800
- 8th $700
- 9th $600
- 10th $500
- 11th to 25th $400
Asia
- 1st $1,000
- 2nd $850
- 3rd $800
- 4th $750
- 5th $700
- 6th $650
- 7th $600
- 8th $550
- 9th $500
- 10th $450
- 11th to 50th $400
Oceania and the Middle East
- 1st $1,000
- 2nd $800
- 3rd $750
- 4th $700
- 5th $650
- 6th $600
- 7th $550
- 8th $500
- 9th $450
- 10th $400
March 2022 Fortnite PlayStation Cup Scoring System
Round 1
- Victory Royale: 25 points
- 2nd: 22 points
- 3rd: 20 points
- 4th: 18 points
- 5th: 17 points
- 6th: 16 points
- 7th: 15 points
- 8th: 14 points
- 9th: 13 points
- 10th: 12 points
- 11th: 11 points
- 12th: 10 points
- 13th: 9 points
- 14th: 8 points
- 15th: 7 points
- 16th: 6 points
- 17th: 5 points
- 18th to 19th place: 4 points
- 20th to 21st place: 3 points
- 22nd to 23rd place: 2 points
- 24th to 25th place: 1 point
- Each elimination: 1 point
Round 2
- Royal victory: 32 points
- 2nd: 28 points
- 3rd: 26 points
- 4th: 24 points
- 5th: 23 points
- 6th: 22 points
- 7th: 21 points
- 8th: 20 points
- 9th: 19 points
- 10th: 18 points
- 11th: 17 points
- 12th: 16 points
- 13th: 15 points
- 14th: 14 points
- 15th: 13 points
- 16th: 12 points
- 17th: 11 points
- 18th: 10 points
- 19th: 9 points
- 20th: 8 points
- 21st: 7 points
- 22nd: 6 points
- 23rd: 5 points
- 24th: 4 points
- 25th: 3 points
- 26th to 30th place: 2 points
- 31st to 35th place: 1 point
- Each elimination: 3 points
Sources: PlayStation, Fortnite Battle Royale, own elaboration