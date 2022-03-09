Fortnite PlayStation Cup March 2022 on PS4 and PS5: date, times and how to participate

Epic Games and PlayStation have announced a new playstation cup from Fortniteexclusive to PS4 and PS5and held in March from 2022. This competitive event will allow us to win awards in cash if we are in good standing. Below we tell you everything that has been announced about this new Cupbelonging to the Season 1 from Fortnite Chapter 3:

When is the Fortnite PlayStation Cup in March 2022?

PlayStation Cup March 2022 Official Announcement

The PlayStation Cup in March 2022 will take place on March 11 and 12, 2022, at a time that changes depending on our game region. To check the schedule you have to enter the tab “Competition” from the Fortnite Battle Royale menu. We will update this section of the news as soon as the specific times are made public.



How to participate in the Fortnite PlayStation Cup on March 11 and 12, 2022?

To participate in the March 2022 Fortnite PlayStation Cup simply you have to connect to Fortnite from a PS4 or PS5 on March 11 and 12 at the time that corresponds according to your region of the game, and have at least level 50 account. As well we must have an active PlayStation Plus account. To enter the PlayStation Cup game mode, from the Play tab:

Change the mode to PlayStation Cup Mode by pressing the square to access the Discover tab.

Scroll to the Fortnite Competitions section.

Select PlayStation Cup.

The PlayStation Cup is a Duos mode tournament what will be divided into two rounds. In round 1, the participants will have up to three hours to play up to ten games in which the objective is to earn the maximum number of points possible both by eliminating rivals and by being in a good position consistently. Only the best 50 Duos from each region They will go to round 2. Round 2 will be 6 games in total and the best players in each region will win prizes according to the following tables:

March 2022 Fortnite PlayStation Cup Prizes

This is the award list for March 2022 PlayStation Cup players:

all regions

All players can earn the Aim High emote for earning at least 8 points

For getting at least 8 points: Aim High emoticon.

Europe

1st $2,000

2nd $1,800

3rd $1,700

4th $1,600

5th $1,500

6th $1,400

7th $1,300

8th $1,200

9th $1,100

10th $800

11th to 20th $600

21st to 30th $500

31st to 50th $400

United States (East Coast)

1st $1,600

2nd $1,400

3rd $1,300

4th $1,200

5th $1,100

6th $1,000

7th $900

8th $800

9th $700

10th $600

11th to 20th $500

21st to 30th $400

United States (West Coast)

1st $1,400

2nd $1,200

3rd $1,100

4th $1,000

5th $900

6th $800

7th $700

8th $600

9th $500

10th to 15th $400

Brazil

1st $1,500

2nd $1,300

3rd $1,200

4th $1,100

5th $1,000

6th $900

7th $800

8th $700

9th $600

10th $500

11th to 25th $400

Asia

1st $1,000

2nd $850

3rd $800

4th $750

5th $700

6th $650

7th $600

8th $550

9th $500

10th $450

11th to 50th $400

Oceania and the Middle East

1st $1,000

2nd $800

3rd $750

4th $700

5th $650

6th $600

7th $550

8th $500

9th $450

10th $400

March 2022 Fortnite PlayStation Cup Scoring System

Round 1

Victory Royale: 25 points

2nd: 22 points

3rd: 20 points

4th: 18 points

5th: 17 points

6th: 16 points

7th: 15 points

8th: 14 points

9th: 13 points

10th: 12 points

11th: 11 points

12th: 10 points

13th: 9 points

14th: 8 points

15th: 7 points

16th: 6 points

17th: 5 points

18th to 19th place: 4 points

20th to 21st place: 3 points

22nd to 23rd place: 2 points

24th to 25th place: 1 point

Each elimination: 1 point

Round 2



Royal victory: 32 points

2nd: 28 points

3rd: 26 points

4th: 24 points

5th: 23 points

6th: 22 points

7th: 21 points

8th: 20 points

9th: 19 points

10th: 18 points

11th: 17 points

12th: 16 points

13th: 15 points

14th: 14 points

15th: 13 points

16th: 12 points

17th: 11 points

18th: 10 points

19th: 9 points

20th: 8 points

21st: 7 points

22nd: 6 points

23rd: 5 points

24th: 4 points

25th: 3 points

26th to 30th place: 2 points

31st to 35th place: 1 point

Each elimination: 3 points

Sources: PlayStation, Fortnite Battle Royale, own elaboration