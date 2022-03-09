Fortnite Launches Avian Avalanche Week

the last few weeks in Fortnite have been themed with the best of Chapter Three, season one. Last week we took a look at Spider-Man’s web shooters, and this week the focus is on the island’s flying friends. Avian Avalanche week begins on March 8 and will last until March 15.

Challenges include catching chickens, throwing them, and even hunting them for loot. You must play a minimum of three matches if you get all the challenges on the first try. Of course you will have to catch several chickens, which can be a challenge in itself.

If that wasn’t hard enough, the animals will fight back once they’re attacked. So if you want to use that chicken rage against your enemies, grab one of the birds and it will peck at nearby enemies. The chickens may strike back once this special week is over, according to Epic Games.

First of all, you will need to know where to look on the island to find the birds. You should look near these places:

South of Caserío Cholesterol

West of the Abandoned Sawmill

Around the outside of Clandestine Cavern

North and South of Hot Reels

West of the Daily Bugle

If you manage to land near one of those areas, you will surely find some chickens running around. For most challenges, you will need to catch one or more chickens in these areas. If the challenge asks you to fly, you must climb to a high place and jump, moving forward after doing so.

For the quest that requires you to kill a crow or a chicken, you will need to look for birds that glow with a special aura. This indicates the quality of the loot the bird will drop when killed.

In the official announcement, Epic noted that another special week will begin when it ends on March 15. The next special week should take players to Chapter 3 of Fortniteseason two, when it begins on March 19.

This article was originally published in Christian Harrison on March 08, 2022.