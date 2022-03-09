Fortnite: filtered the missions of Week 14, Season 1

A few days after the end of the current Season of Chapter 3, the challenges to be met in the 14th Week of the Epic Games battle royale were known in advance.





Fortnite is in the final stage of Chapter 3 Season 1 and, after starting the third wild week, were filtered challenges to complete to earn experience points and level up in the last days of the Battle Pass. These are the missions of Week 14.







Fortnite, Chapter 3: filtered the missions of Week 14, Season 1

New Fortnite Weekly Missions will go live this Thursday March 10th and will be available to complete for the next 7 days. Those users who play games to fulfill them will obtain experience points and access spectacular rewards that are part of the current Battle Pass.

In total, there are nine missions that have been published, but sonly the first seven will be available. The remaining two will only be activated in the event that one of the previous ones suffers an error or problem during their stay in the Epic Games battle royale.

Reach a speed of 65 with a vehicle in Chonker Circuit or Towering Bridge (0/1) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Deal damage to opponents in Clandestine Cavern or The Sanctuary (0/75) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Dance on top of a Klombo (0/1) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Hide in a container from Tilted Flats and The Daily Bugle (0/2) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Search an OI or The Seven chest (0/1) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Decorate Magnificent Mansion and Colorful Caravans with flamingo garden decorations (0/5) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Survive on top of the Los Molinos wind turbines for 30 seconds. (0/30) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Pick up a weapon of legendary rarity or higher (0/1) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Complete a contract from a contract board (0/1) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP











