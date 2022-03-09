Fortnite confirms Ariana Grande for the Rift Tour

The American artist Ariana Grande will star in the new series of virtual concerts in Fortnite. Epic Games has announced in style the details of Rift Tour, the next great special Battle Royale event. Between August 6 and 9, Ariana Grande will make five performances in Fortnite.

According to the developers, they have decided to do five concerts at different times so that all Fortnite players can enjoy the event regardless of where they live. Rift Tour will be completely free and you will only need to have a Fortnite account to enjoy the event.



Rift Tour dates and times

(Spanish peninsular time)

Show 1: Saturday, August 7 at 00:00.

Show 2: Saturday, August 7 at 8:00 p.m.

Show 3: Sunday, August 8 at 06:00.

Show 4: Sunday, August 8 at 4:00 p.m.

Show 5: Monday, August 9 at 00:00.

From Epic Games they recommend entering the event between 30 minutes and an hour before to avoid technical problems and servers to collapse.

Rift Tour rewards and Ariana Grande’s ‘skin’

Ariana Grande skin in Fortnite Epic Games

Like all major Fortnite events, the Rift Tour will be accompanied by new cosmetic items and a skin of Ariana Grande. Starting on August 5 at 02:00 CEST, all items and the character of Ariana Grande can be purchased in the Fortnite store, although the official price of the item is still unknown. package.

The skin of Ariana Grande will have at least one normal look and one alternate. In addition, she will arrive accompanied by the Piggy Smallz backpack accessory and a new gesture. On the other hand, all users who participate in the event will unlock the hang glider Aerial Cuddles. Members of the Fortnite Club will also get the Rainbow Air Cuddles Glider.

The mysterious countdown of Fortnite

Hang Glider Cuddles Aerial Rainbow Epic Games

In the middle of last week, a strange countdown appeared on the Fortnite map anticipating a new event for Friday, August 6 at 00:00 CEST. Several rumors pointed towards an event that would change the game’s map and it was also expected to be the end of Season 7.

This weekend, Epic Games has confirmed that the countdown marks the start of the Rift Tour event and Ariana Grande’s concerts in Fortnite. In any case, the changes in the Battle Royale map could also happen as part of a cinematic that closes the musical show.

