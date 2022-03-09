Fortnite collaboration with LEGO Starwars?

Fortnite has had constant Star Wars content since it started doing crossovers. There are a variety of ways to represent the galaxy far, far away in Epic Games’ massive shooter, from Rise of Skywalker tie-ins to The Mandalorian skins. However, as Disney cut the gas on major new Star Wars productions in 2021, the focus shifted to other properties, like the Marvel movies.

Even though Fortnite and The Book of Boba Fett crossed paths, it was a much quieter year than the previous half decade. With that said, 2022 looks to be a busy year for Star Wars fans, and Fortnite can be played.

Epic Games’ Donald Mustard uploaded an image of a partially built LEGO Star Wars AT-AT set, as seen by Twitter user ShiinaBR. This may seem very regular, but Mustard is known to be a tease and rarely posts on his Instagram. He was also unable to add a caption to the enigmatic image.

With the imminent release of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga in April, many feel this could be teasing new Star Wars content for Fortnite. It’s possible that Fortnite will feature a LEGO Star Wars crossover next month, but nothing has been confirmed.

If nothing happens in April, new Star Wars content for the hugely popular free-to-play shooter could arrive in May. The long-awaited Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series will not only premiere in May, but will also be the 45th series in the franchise.the anniversary and the month of the renowned May 4the party.

Needless to say, now is the best time to commemorate the classic sci-fi series. Of course, Mustard may just be playing with LEGO, and there’s no need to worry too much about that, but the timing seems fishy.

