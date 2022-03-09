Fortnite Chapter 3: guide to “pre-shoot” and win almost all your battles in the Battle Royale | Mexico | Spain | EpicGames | SPORT-PLAY

The “pre-trigger” is undoubtedly one of the most effective strategies in Fortnite. By mastering this ability, loopers can end a fight before it even begins.

However, improving this tactic requires constant practice. There are several aspects that need to be considered, and professional players like Mongraal, Bugha, Clix, and Zayt have won several games because of it.

Pre-shooting refers to shooting at an opponent while evaluating their next move. Loopers can usually use this strategy in fights when the enemy is closing in or when they are low on health.

FORTNITE | How to do the “pre-shot” effectively

Focus on the opponent’s audio and movements

The most basic but effective way to get good at “pre-shooting” is to listen carefully to the footsteps and notice the movements of the opponents.

During a fight, when players are shooting at the opponent’s wall, the latter usually edits the wall to perform a right-handed sight hit. However, whenever the opponent switches weapons and edits, players can hear a sound. At the exact moment the wall is edited, players can shoot the enemy and hit them with an unexpected shot.

SURELY THIS IS THE FASTEST PRE FIRE IN FORTNITE HISTORY????? pic.twitter.com/nTqikDtrzj — Hayes (@Hayes_fn) October 20, 2020

use baits

Players can take out their pickaxe and swing it once or twice during the fight inside a build. This will entice the enemy to make an edit and create room for a peek. As soon as the opponent starts editing, players can change their weapons, “pre-shoot” and end the fight.

