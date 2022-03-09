‘Fortnite’: After two years, the iconic Match Point skin returns to the game; so you can get it

Mexico City.- If you are a tennis fan, it can be particularly difficult to own one of the skins of Fortnite dedicated to sport. The reason is that there are only a select few and each one tends to disappear for months and months. This applies especially to the mask of match point, as he previously left the game for over two years.

Match Point is a skin adorned with stylish all-white tennis gear and can only be purchased from the item shop for 800 V-Bucks. It debuted for the first time in Episode 1 Season 9, but has appeared only nine times in the store rotation since then. Match Point was last available on March 8, 2022 after 757 days had passed. However, as the equally rare Volley Girl has surprisingly been in the item shop numerous times in 2022, this may mean the same for Match Point in the near future.

As Fortnite relaunches skins to celebrate relevant real-world events, it’s worth noting that Match Point could return once the World’s Tennis Championships are over. US Open be running on August 29. Meanwhile, the battle royale has also added two skins inspired by the tennis star.s Naomi Osaka, both expected to be in the item shop until the end of March.