Foreign players do not come to Liga MX due to violence

Javier Aguirre, in an interview with a Spanish program, spoke about his personal experience with the Monterrey fans and what happened in Querétaro vs. Atlas

the mexican strategist Javier Aguirre assured that many foreign soccer players refuse to play in the MX League due to the violence in the Aztec nation, highlighting the pitched battle that took place in La Corregidora on March 5 between the bars of Querétaro and Atlas.

In declarations granted to the Spanish program ‘The spar‘. The ‘Basque’ Aguirre described as “creepy” the violent events experienced in the Queretaro vs. Atlas and stressed that this type of situation distances foreign stars from Aztec football.

“I found myself in a very good situation, a beautiful league, anyone can win. Santiago Solari was also here, but you call a player to come and he says no, thank you, I prefer to stay here because the news is not very good. “, he commented.

And he added: “This tension has been going on for a while, the teams do what they can, they try, but we have been subjected to the encouragement or discouragement of the supporters for a while. At the end of training they wait for you, they yell at you, they go to the airports and don’t say visitors anymore, our own. It’s something we’re on time, fortunately no one has died, but it was creepy. I’ve never seen that in my life. “

Javier Aguirre spoke about his departure from Rayados and the episodes of violence in Liga MX ESPN

Like many fans of the MX League, Javier Aguirre indicated that he would not go with his family to a game in Mexico when the team he supports is a visitor for fear of the behavior that members of the rival fan could have.

“The note of the images that were given over the weekend and went around the world, on the bars, makes me sad. When I played they were called porras, the one from América, Chivas… we went with the family, my parents went to the Azteca to see me play. Today I would not dare to go with my son to a away game,” he said.

On the other hand, He ‘Basque’ Aguirre He did not rule out returning to training in Spain after his departure from the Rayados bench, which he regretted when considering that it could reverse the situation of the squad.

“We returned to Mexico, we had two games less, the team looked a bit behind, we had one win and two draws but with two games we could come back and more than the league had a playoff,” he said.