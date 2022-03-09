Follow the Bahrain F1 2022 pre-season tests with SoyMotor.com

The Bahrain circuit will host the second part of the Formula 1 pre-season this week. It will be the first time that the teams really show their cards. We tell you how to follow the tests with us.



The Bahrain tests will be the first tests of the season to be broadcast free-to-air. At SoyMotor.com we will tell you live everything that happens in the three days of testing.



SCHEDULE

The first batch of the preseason starts tomorrow, Thursday, February 10. Three days of filming on the Bahrain circuit: this Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The action will start at 8:00 CET and it will be shot four hours in the morning and four in the afternoon, until 17:00 CET after a lunch break.

On-track action:

Morning shoot: 8:00 – 12:00 CET

Lunch break: 12:00 – 13:00 CET

Evening shoot: 13:00 – 17:00 CET

HOW TO FOLLOW THE TESTS

DAZN: These three days of filming will be broadcast on DAZN. The broadcast will start at 7:55 CET with a brief preview of five minutes before the start of the morning session, which will last a total of four hours and will have another post of a quarter of an hour once the checkered flag comes out. . After that, there will be a short break and they will connect again at 12:55 CET for the afternoon session, which will have the same duration.

TWITCH SOYMOTOR: at SoyMotor.com we will tell you everything that happens on our Twitch channel. At SoyMotor.com we will be live uninterrupted during the three days of testing to narrate live everything that happens from the Bahrain circuit. Our Tomás Slafer will be in charge of the broadcasts on our Twitch channel, which you can subscribe to right here so you don’t miss a thing.

Direct SoyMotor.com

These are the lineups confirmed so far by the teams:

Equipment 03/10 03/11 03/12 Mercedes Hamilton, Russell Red Bull Perez Verstappen Perez, Verstappen ferrari McLaren Alpine AlphaTauri gasly Tsunoda Gasly, Tsunoda Aston-Martin Vettel, Stroll Vettel, Stroll Stroll, Vettel Williams Albon Latifi Latifi, Albon Alfa Romeo Zhu, Bottas Bottas, Zhu Zhu, Bottas Hass Fittipaldi Fittipaldi Fittipaldi

HOW TO DIFFERENTIATE THE TIRES IN THE TEST?

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard