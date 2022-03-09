Flash | When is Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton’s movie released? new release date

A delay was reported in the release of some DC movies. Find out when The Flash will debut in theaters.

After the premiere of batmanfans of DC they were expectant for all the productions that followed after the tape starring Robert Patterson. However, bad news arrived today, because an important delay in the release of some of the films most expected.

One of them is TheFlash. The film starring Ezra Millerwhich is based on the comic flash point and that it will bring back the Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton’s Batman was supposed to be released on November 4, 2022, but its debut was postponed until 2023.

When is The Flash released?

The Flash will hit theaters only in 2023, specifically on June 23, so confirmed Deadline. It should be remembered that Ezra Miller’s version of The Flash debuted in “The Justice League” by Josh Wedon, but the film directed by Andy Muschietti It will be the first to star the actor renowned for his performance in The Perks of Being a Wallflower.

Other DC movies that also delayed their release are Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom from December 16, 2022 to March 17, 2023 and Black Adam from July 29, 2022 to October 21, 202.