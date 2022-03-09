Five keys to follow the pre-season tests in Bahrain

Almost everything is ready for the new era of Formula 1 to start in 2022. The 10 teams await the last three days of preparation before the floodlights of Bahrain illuminate a campaign that promises more excitement thanks to the new regulations.

More interest than ever for some tests

The regulations proposed by F1 for the edition that is about to start have many fans waiting: everyone wants to see their favorite driver at the top of the classification and the changes implemented for 2022 are designed to create more diversity and equality. That is why these last tests take on special relevance to guide us in a more accurate way than in Barcelona for the first test of the year.

In summary, these will be the most attractive points for the days of Thursday, Friday and Saturday:

1) Technical news

The new era brings with it a multitude of innovations. Already in Montmeló we witnessed how some leading teams tested different specifications in just three days of testing. With almost two weeks having passed since then and with a greater number of data, there is no doubt that more than one builder will surprise us with unique contributions and not seen to date.

So far, the teams have delighted us with very alternative sidepod designs, the result of the freedom that the FIA ​​has offered in this area of ​​the single-seater and that has allowed us to observe different philosophies. It will also be necessary to be aware of other elements such as the different appendages that will be implemented on the ground, as well as the front and rear wings.

Although, the icing on the cake will be to see what strategies they will apply in relation to the gills and cooling inputs due to the extreme temperatures in Bahrain. And beware of possible loopholes in the regulations that some clever engineer could take advantage of. We will pay close attention to any developments and will report on them.

2) Troubleshooting

The three previous days played at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya stood out for the high reliability of the teams in general calculations. Ferrari was the team that completed the most laps: 439, to be exact. Closely followed by Mercedes Red Bull and McLaren. Williams, AlphaTauri, Aston Martin and Alpine completed the middle zone with Alfa Romeo and Haas showing a lower mileage figure due to various unforeseen events.

By filming, this order seems even realistic. Although Sakhir will pass sentence before the first GP of the year. Watch out for oil leaks. If not, tell Sebastian Vettel. Attention will also have to be paid to the reliability of Fernando Alonso’s A522, after the arson attack on the last day of testing in Barcelona. Likewise, we will check if, finally, the French brand decides to use the DRS.

We will also have to be aware of another peculiarity that we witnessed in Barcelona and that the teams will try to solve from this Thursday: we are referring to the famous pouring. The well-known bounce of the single-seaters caused by the ground effect has offered very striking sequences on the straights. Surely the pilots did not like the feeling of constant rocking so much and the technical staff of each team will have already worked to solve this problem.

3) Increased performance shootout exposure

It is always said that you should not pay special attention to the time table on a test day. However, and having already tested other priority aspects in Spain, the teams will focus more on the speed tests.

Yes, the timing will remain partially irrelevant. Although, on the other hand, it will be more indicative and representative, since they are the last tests before Free Practice 1 next Friday, March 18. We are well aware of the “cheats” that brands use to hide their times (engine maps, fuel loads, choice of compounds, etc.), but better conclusions can be drawn after each session. Of course, the valuations will be taken with tweezers.

4) Pirelli update

The Italian tire manufacturer has also prepared for the occasion. No, in Bahrain they will not water the track, a priori. It would be incongruous, it is the desert and the asphalt would dry immediately. Instead, the C2 compound is reinforced, bringing two extra prototypes that come from the factory located in Turkey.

In short, each team will have 30 sets of tires, also including intermediate and extreme tires. The behavior of the wheels with the new 18-inch wheels will be analyzed on a more abrasive circuit.

5) Televised tests

Unlike the Montmeló tests, where the only references were the photographers, the few accredited journalists and the live timing limited, F1 will bet big on the Bahrain tests. There will be television coverage and, supposedly, the public will be allowed in. In case you are wondering, you can also see it from Spain.

DAZN F1 and Movistar will broadcast all the tests live during the three days of testing. There will be a special coverage so that, this time, the viewer can follow with more information the last preparations before the start of an F1 season that, without a doubt, is generating an expectation rarely seen before.

