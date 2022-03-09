The live-action of “Pinocchio” will arrive in September on Disney +. Photo: Instagram Disney+

Disney+ presented the first look at Tom Hanks as “Geppetto” at live action from “Pinocchio” Robert Zemeckiswhich will premiere on the service of streaming next september.

The image was spread through the platform’s social networks.

Beside Tom Hanks will appear Benjamin Evan Ainsworthwho will give the voice to “Pinocchio”; Joseph Gordon-Levitt What “Jiminy Cricket” and the Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo As the “Blue fairy”.

In addition to Keegan Michael Kay As the “Honest John”, “Luke Evans” as the man who commands the Island of Games and lorraine braco What “Sofía, La Gaviota”, a character that has been created especially for this adaptation.

It was in 1940 when Disney launched the animated film that portrays the story of a wooden doll who wants to become a real boy.

Platform war? Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio” for Netflix

Who also enlists his version of “Pinocchio”, but this will be in stop motionis the Mexican director William of the Bull from the hand of Netflixand who at the end of January presented his advance, which can be seen until December.

The first preview of the film, which will be an animated musical in stop motion, brings us to Jiminy Cricket” telling us that this story is different from the one we think we know.

The original version will feature the voices of Ewan McGregor as Jiminy Cricket, David Bradley as Geppetto and the debutante Gregory Mann (Pinocchio).

They will also participate Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman, and Christoph Waltz.

“Pinocchio” is the classic tale Carlo Collodi about a wooden puppet that magically comes to life to mend the heart of a grieving woodcarver named “geppetto”.