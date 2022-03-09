Finally Leonardo DiCaprio managed to sell his mansion in Los Feliz

Since August 2021, the actor Leonardo DiCaprio was trying to sell a mansion in Los Feliz, CaliforniaAt that time, he was asking $5.75 million for her.

At the beginning of this year it was said that the Oscar-winning actor had decided to lower his price to $4.89 million dollarswhich apparently made the place more attractive because it was eventually sold.

The buyer was the R&B singer, Miguelwho was able to see the beauty and potential of the property that DiCaprio also saw in 2018. The sale is considered bad because he received $10,000 less than what he initially paid.

Leonardo DiCaprio bought this mansion for his dad/ The Grosby Group

DiCaprio had bought this property for his father four years ago, but in May 2021 he bought him a better one, in the same area.

The mansion dates from 1926 and stands out for its high ceilings and classic architectural design. It has spacious bedrooms, three fireplaces, media room, gourmet kitchen, formal dining room, gym, office and other luxuries.

There are three fireplaces on the property/ The Grosby Group

Among the rooms, the two suites with marble bathrooms and large walk-in closets, which make them look like a movie location. There is also a guest suite, which will be very happy visitors because they will have access to a full bathroom with a steam room included.

Around the property there are different trees that they make it look like the mansion is built in the middle of the woodsthis also offers a lot of privacy.

Outside the living space you can enjoy green areas, a swimming pool and a spa area, which will make spending afternoons outdoors the favorite activity of its new owners.

Property has pool and outdoor spaces/ The Grosby Group

