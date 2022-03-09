FC Barcelona | The 4 alternatives to Erling Haaland

This is how Joan Laporta referred, in Barca TV to the possibility of signing Erling Haaland: “The advantage we have is that players of great quality want to come to Barça and that is a very important premise. Speaking of this player (Erling Haaland), I don’t have to discover anything, let’s stop working and talking about players because we raise the price and we are doing Barça a disservice”.

However, covering, from the economic point of view, the Haaland operation will be an arduous task, especially considering the financial health of the Catalan team, forced to renew contracts, such as that of Samuel Umtiti or lowering the emoluments of Gerard Piqué or Sergio Busquets to be able to register, both in summer and winter, the signings of the team.

4 different profiles

As pointed out Sportat the Camp Nou they have sounded out different alternatives in the event that the Norwegian striker does not end up at Barça, with the English press pointing to Manchester City and Real Madrid as the main destinations for the Borussia Dortmund striker, who seeks to leave this summer .

As a safer option, Xavi’s men would have looked at Robert Lewandowski. The Pole ensures immediate performance, and his situation at Bayern Munich, being able to leave this summer if they do not offer him a renewal, could be key in the arrival of the prolific Slavic attacker in the Catalan capital.

The aforementioned medium also points to a footballer from our league. This is Alex Isak, from Real Sociedad. The main asset of the Swede lies in his age and knowledge of the competition. Another option is Lautaro Martínez. The Argentine, who has scored 4 goals in the last 2 games, could leave Inter Milan this summer according to the Italian press. Finally Karim Adeyemi is also included as an alternative, although his future seems to be at BVB, precisely replacing Erling Haaland.