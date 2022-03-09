Fans call for a homophobic cry in the Tri match

the hobby

Mexico City / 03.08.2022 18:38:36





This Tuesday, March 8, the sanctions were announced decided by the Liga MX Owners Assembly and the Disciplinary Commission against the Club Querétaro after the fight that took place at the La Corregidora Stadium last Saturday, which left a balance of 26 injured.

Between the rumors and the requests that went viral on the part of the fans there was talk of a possible disaffiliation of the group of white roostersan act that generated a lot of controversy and divided opinions, but that finally did not happen.

Given this, Through social networks, a campaign was started with the hashtag #GritaPutosummoning the fans to launch the homophobic cry in the matches of the Mexican team, so that the Mexican Football Federation received exemplary sanctions for the next World Cup in Qatar 2022.

“For FIFA, #GritaPuto is more punishable than raping women in Qatar 2022 or killing people in the stadiums. The double standard, the hypocrisy of the managers who stain football, punish the bastards and keep them out of the World Cup,” reads a tweet, along with a photo inviting them to “punch the pockets of the corrupt FemexFut.

“Puto shouts so that they leave Mexico without a World Cup and the business of FemexFut falls out,” another publication reads.

I never agreed with that cry… but if they were not able to eliminate the bars, and disaffiliate Querétaro, it means that they are moved by hypocrisy and economic interest before the safety of the people, so we have to hit them in the pocket #GritaPuto pic.twitter.com/Wo1JNZm9Ty – Luis Martinez (@LuisMar10711685) March 8, 2022

WHAT ARE THE PUNISHMENTS THAT QUERÉTARO RECEIVED?

One of the strongest sanctions that Gallos Blancos received, in sports, was a one-year veto, and although the team will be able to continue playing its matches in the Stadium owned by the state government, it will not be able to do so with fans and it will be a police fence three kilometers away so that fans cannot even get close to receive the players.

The current Querétaro board also received a 5-year suspension and the team returns to the hands of Jorgealberto Hank, from Grupo Caliente, who has a deadline to sell the franchise in order to avoid timeshare.

It was also determined that the duel held in Corregidora ended with a result of 3-0 in favor of the red and black team.

​MCF​