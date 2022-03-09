Fair Music Trade on Bandcamp: From Fortnite to Bandcamp | Snail Podcast

In this episode we will learn about the fair trade of music on Bandcamp and the risks of it being bought by the same company that owns Fortnite.

Epic Gamesthe company famous for being the creator of the video game Fortnite, announced that it is in the process of buying or acquiring the Bandcamp platform. Why is it news? Because it opens up new possibilities in a couple of businesses that create copyrighted content: video game software and recorded music.

It’s not that Epic Games is going to own the music… but it’s putting a foot in the game of marketing independent music. We could compare this move with something perhaps similar to the step that Spotify took when, in addition to playing music, it began to bet heavily on podcasts.

What is Bandcamp?

– Before there was news of artists like Neil Young leaving Spotify… there were maybe hundreds or thousands of independent artists leaving Spotify to prefer Bandcamp

– Bandcamp offers accounts for fans, artists and to seals record companies

– It is a music store, open to distribute the recordings of independent artists. Anyone who has a band or who records music as a solo artist can open a Bandcamp account and put their “discs”.

– An independent artist can have an account to sell their music and only pay a commission for the sales. That commission is considered by many artists to be much fairer than what record companies and distribution companies take in other “stores” such as Deezer, Spotify, Tidal, Apple Music and Youtube Music. That’s why Bandcamp is the favorite of independent artists.

– Bandcamp charges 10% of bands merchandising sales or 15% of the cost of downloads sold.

– Bandcamp also offers a free subscription to artists who want to have some privileges like more price options to sell their music and better statistics.

– Bandcamp has been SoundCloud’s direct competition for a long time… the basic difference is that SoundCloud was born for artists to show their music and Bandcamp for artists to show and sell their music.

– They sell the downloads just as iTunes sold them (sells): it gives a personal use license, remembering the time when one bought a vinyl or cassette record. In fact they also sell vinyls, CD’s and cassettes, but also t-shirts and all kinds of artist merchandise. even books, booklets and PDF

– the independent artists they prefer Bandcamp and have even campaigned for the independent music market to value Bandcamp more as a fair trade platform for music, rather than Spotify and the like.

– It has been said that 80% of the music in the world is controlled by the 3 “major” record companies: Sony, Universal and Warner. Bandcamp can be very strong if it manages to be the preferred choice of 20% of the music in the world.

– Having said all this we see that Bandcamp is also a community of musicians and independent record labels and music collectors.

– SoundCloud and Spotify they are profitable models for the artists who have a lot of listening, the fashionable ones. Bandcamp is for a more traditional level and real musicians who are not superstars.

– bandcamp is recognized as artist friendly and has raised millions of dollars for its artists.