F1 test in Bahrain: dates, times, TV and where to watch live online

Only small details are missing for the traffic light to turn off and start a new season of Formula 1. The World Championship finishes getting ready this week in Bahrain, with the last pre-season tests that will host a Sakhir track where, on March 20, the first Grand Prix of the year will be held. will be welcome to a new era of single-seaters that collected the first sensations in the Montmeló tests, although for this occasion Most of the teams are preparing a total change of what was seen on the Catalan track.

Then, Ferrari was the protagonist for the power of an engine that is postulated among teams as the best on the grid. Red Bull surprised with some pontoons that gave work in the Mercedes factory and Alpine, rolled in search of conclusions that will see the light during the three days of testing in Bahrain to start a season as prepared as possible, in which the cards have not yet been revealed.

When are the Formula 1 Bahrain tests?

The second Formula 1 tests will take place in Bahrain from this Thursday, March 10, until Saturday, March 12. They will be the last official tests for the World Championship teams, until the season begins on March 20 on this same track.

What time are the Formula 1 tests?

On each day the pilots will have eight hours to shoot, starting each day the tests at 08:00 and ending at 17:00. Of course, in between they will have an hour break to eat, from 12:00 to 13:00.

F1 test 2022 in Bahrain: how to follow online

The second official tests of the season will be broadcast as “a normal weekend of racing” and also, in AS.com You will be able to follow up to the minute the evolutions on the track and all the news from Sakhir through our direct. At the end of the training sessions, the chronicles, the reactions of the protagonists and the latest information will be available on the AS website.