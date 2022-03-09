Exatlón All Star: They filter the ELIMINATED next Sunday, March 13

After what Exathlon All Star started the activities of the current campaign, 5 contestants of the reality show lost their place when they were defeated in the elimination duels. Ana Lago, from the reds, was the last to leave the competition, however, the spoilers assure that an opposing element would be the one who said goodbye at the end of the cycle.

So far, in addition to ‘Ave Fénix’, Heber Gallegos left the circuits of the program that placed 6 components in scarlet uniform in the challenges, the team that has the advantage by facing only 5 opponents.

And it is that the blues, the line that dominated the tests throughout the previous installment, has already fired from its row not only the champion Marysol Cortés, but also Ernesto Cázares and Ximena Duggan, two important members who, upon leaving the show unbalanced the power of the squad.

Now, despite the enormous effort of the Celestials to stay united, another drop in Exathlon All Star it approaches and everything seems to indicate that it, again, would affect them; Well, according to online leaks, the next contestant to leave wears the blue shirt.

They filter the ELIMINATED next Sunday in Exatlón All Star

After the controversial departure of Ana Lago who presented the broadcast with conflict situations that point to cheating and strategy by the reds, Doris del Moralthe girl who sentenced her elimination, would be the athlete who concludes her adventure on the beaches of the Dominican Republic on Sunday, March 13, when ‘Bulldozer’ loses her place in the night’s meetings.

According to spoilers, the celestial representative is hospitalized and out of rounds, therefore, the team to which she belongs is vulnerable and with only one active woman.

Will more reinforcements arrive at Exatlón All Star?

According to the different leaks that are constantly added to social networks, due to the alleged dismissal of Doris Del Moral, the production of the show seeks to speed up the games to get another former competitor to join the battle.

There are still no details about how and when this reinforcement will join the group’s row, however, rumors indicate that Marysol Cortés, or Macky González, are the legends that could return.

Finally, the revelations of Exathlon All Star They maintain that in real time there are only 4 blue elements in the fight and that Evelyn Guijarro is the only woman in the table who goes out to compete in the jousting.