Evaluate new therapeutic options to prevent sarcopenia in rheumatic patients

The researchers are now examining tissue from biopsies to see if there are differences between the two conditions in the processes of muscle atrophy.

A multidisciplinary team made up of professionals from several countries is looking for new options to detect and treat sarcopenia in time in rheumatic patients due to its high prevalence.

Even so, the focus on improving sarcopenia is an encouraging development. There are new therapies in the pipeline, let's be optimistic and hopefully in the future we will have many options for these patients

Recently, this group of researchers found that a myostatin/activin type II receptor blocker, bimagrumab, increases lean mass, but without improving physical function or gait speed.

“Even so, the focus on improving sarcopenia is an encouraging development. There are new therapies in the pipeline, let’s be optimistic and hopefully in the future we will have many options for these patients,” said Joshua Baker, MD, associate professor of medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

For now, resistance training remains the best way to tackle the problem. However, the need to access trainers, equipment and gyms, as well as the presence of comorbidities, can make exercise difficult, she said. Furthermore, it has not been found that routine nutritional supplementslike vitamin D, improve outcomes, he noted.

The large number of people with sarcopenia should make the search for better inventions a priority, suggested Maria Lorena Brance, MD, PhD, a professor of medicine at the National University of Rosario in Argentina.

“The prevalence of sarcopenia is very high in autoimmune diseases, with a representation between 20% and 30%, depending on the pathology. That is why it is very important to study the presence of sarcopenia,” said Brance.

Take the muscle mass problem The reduced weight, experienced by many patients with rheumatic diseases, due in part to inflammation processes and pain that interferes with exercise, will help improve outcomes, as lean mass and fat mass are associated with disability and early mortality. , they explained.

Elamipretide, which works by stabilizing mitochondrial pathways that are disrupted in people with sarcopenia, particularly those with mitochondrial disorders, may be the most promising of the therapies being developed. In a study published last year, patients with mitochondrial myopathy experienced significant improvement in walking speed, fatigue and physical function after 4 weeks, Baker said.

It’s “an interesting and exciting approach that we need to see more study on in the future,” he said.

Studies of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs), which are similar to anabolic steroids but only target certain androgen receptors to prevent side effects, have been disappointing, Baker said.

Xavier Ricardo, MD, PhD, a professor at the Federal University of Rio Grande in Brazil, suggested that sarcopenia may differ from what you see with the naked eye. At his hospital, researchers are studying sarcopenia in patients with systemic sclerosis and have found that in about 20% to 25% of patients, it is present at levels similar to those seen in patients with rheumatoid arthritis.

“Until now, we are a bit surprised. We expected to have more sarcopenia in these patients, because they look more fragile, sometimes more cachectic,” Ricardo said.