Environmental incidence is greater than hereditary in cases of Multiple Myeloma

This type of cancer manifests itself mainly in patients over 65 years of age, and represents only 1% of known malignancies.

Dr. Christian Rodríguez, oncologist hematologist. Photo: Archive of the Journal of Medicine and Public Health provided by the Hospital Auxilio Mutuo.

The medical literature defines multiple myeloma as the uncontrolled growth of plasma cells, a component essential bone marrow and the immune system.

Plasma cells normally fight infections that enter the body by making antibodies, however, in multiple myeloma, these cells accumulate in the bone marrow while producing abnormal proteins that the body cannot use, and its accumulation can cause damage to the kidneys, bones, cause anemia and other complications.

Through a conversation Journal of Medicine and Public Health with Dr. Christian Rodríguezhematologist oncologist, the expert assured that environmental factors such as agent orange, obesity, age, black race and a personal history of monoclonal gammopathy can prone the patient to suffer from this pathology.

“It is very rare to associate this disease to a family member hereditary, so in most the patients We are not going to identify cause and effect, but rather we are going to see that it is patients over 65 who suffer from this disease,” he explained.

Sometimes, the patients who are diagnosed with this condition may not present symptoms in early development of the disease, however, when signs do occur, they may include bone pain, nausea, constipation, frequent infections, numbness or weakness in the legs, weight loss, among others.

Multiple myeloma represents between 1% and 2% of all malignancies already discovered and currently diagnosed, so it is still considered a “small” disease, compared to the dimension of other similar pathologies.

Manifestation in men and womenis different?

Each condition behaves differently depending on the organism in which it develops. At multiple myeloma casewe find cases in which the disease is a precursor, and others in which the behavior tends to be more aggressive.

“With based on genetic changes different patients have, the disease may be more responsive or more resistant to treatments. However, there is no stipulated difference of the pathological manifestation among men and women,” he said.

A condition associated with aging

One of the main factors that has been linked to multiple myeloma is age. Well, according to population data carried out so far, this disease occurs mostly in men over 65 years of age. However, the expert commented that cases of this disease in young patients have been treated from the Auxilio Mutuo Hospital.

“We have 40-year-olds with this disease, and many times we see that these patients have a rather aggressive disease. In that population there is a need because multiple myeloma, to a certain extent, is considered an incurable condition and there are currently therapies through which we can offer the patient remissions that last a long time. These young patients are not well represented in these studies, as they are the minority”.

Before starting treatment for this condition, experts must discern and classify them between those patients who are fragile (due to some health condition they suffer from), or those who are physically in optimal condition (those who do not have other conditions beyond of multiple myeloma).

“TO the patients who are in good health, we give them three drugs in at least 4 to 6 cycles; the disease is evaluated, and if it has a good response, the patient undergoes an autologous bone marrow transplant,” he argued. “On the patients that do not have this same state of health, we also supply between three to four medications for a longer period of time”.

Side effects associated with treatment vary from patient to patient, however, in all cases blood counts drop causing anemia, low hemoglobin and platelets, increase the risk of infections, can trigger neuropathies, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea .

Population studies of the disease on the island

To date, Puerto Rico does not have statistics on the incidence of multiple myeloma in the population. However, the specialist mentioned that the cases treated at the Hospital Auxilio Mutuo agree with the information published in the United States. In the same way, Dr. Rodríguez assured that the necessary data collection of the patients who have resorted to this medical center, and have received their treatment.