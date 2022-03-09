Emma Watson turns 31: why has she paused her career? | People | Entertainment

The actress Emma Watson was born on April 15, 1990 in Paris, France, where she lived until she was 5 years old, but after the divorce of her parents (British lawyers Jacqueline Luesby and Chris Watson) she moved with her mother and her younger brother (Álex ) to the city of Oxford, England.

So she applied as a 9-year-old little English girl when, with no professional experience, she finally landed the role of hermione granger in the movie that made her world famous: harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001).

Emma Watson was nine years old in the first Harry Potter film.

Emma remained throughout the saga as the young mixed-race witch friend of Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) and Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint), participating in a total of eight films, all adaptations of JK Rowling’s books of the same name, the last being Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 (2011).

The charismatic actress, who is also social activist, model, dancer, singer and graduate in English Literature from Brown University (2014), she has endeared herself to a global audience through an artistic career that continued after finishing that series of films (in a really intense decade in which we all saw her grow up!) at just 19 years old. old.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AUKE49OdrME

His first appearance outside the world of Harry Potter was in the television film Ballet Shoes (2008), broadcast on the BBCabout three orphan girls who seek to fulfill their dreams through art.

After concluding the saga of magicians he participated in My week with Marilyn (2011), playing a wardrobe assistant who becomes involved with the man (Eddie Redmayne) who had an affair with Marilyn Monroe (Michelle Williams) during a brief visit to England.

In 2012 he co-starred in The advantages of being invisible, teen story about an outcast boy who starts hanging out with new college friends.

The papers were not lacking years later either: in 2013 he launched The Bling Ring, Sofia Coppola’s film about a story based on true events: a group of teenagers rob the houses of celebrities, including Paris Hilton’s, to enjoy an elevated lifestyle. In 2017 she played Bella in the remake from the Disney classic Beauty and the Beast, while in 2018 she replaced Emma Stone in the film Little women.

However, in February 2021 he announced his temporary retirement from cinema. Why did he do it? The actress has preferred to dedicate more time to her personal life and her partner, Leo Robinton, as expressed by his manager to the British media The Daily Mail. “Emma has decided to go underground, she is settling in with Leo. They both prefer to stay hidden. She probably wants to start a family.”

Emma Watson announced in February that she would take a break from her career to strengthen her relationship with Leo Robinton. Photo: The Grosby Group.

Emma Watson and Leo Robinton both of the same age, started a relationship almost a year and a half ago. Leo owns a small business in Los Angeles, California, although he previously worked in a legal cannabis sales and distribution store. The ring Emma wears on her left hand suggests that they are happily engaged. (I)