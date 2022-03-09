Emma Watson hugs Tom Felton and cries with Rupert Grint in the trailer

The final trailer for ‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’ is here and promises to make all the fans of the magical world cry with this very special event.

The next January 1 This gathering of everyone who made the Potter phenomenon possible will premiere. The special will be a magical journey that brings together Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and many other beloved cast members and filmmakers from all eight ‘Harry Potter’ films for the first time to celebrate the anniversary of the first film in the franchise, ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.’

“It seems like yesterday and a long time ago,” says Emma Watson very excited. “When things get bad and times are tough, ‘Harry Potter’ has something that makes your life better,” adds the actress.

“It’s a strong bond that will always unite us. We are family and we will always be part of each other’s lives,” he adds. Rupert Grint in a very emotional moment of the two together. you have to see it all in the video above.





‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’ Poster | hbo max

When to watch ‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’

This special meeting of the world ‘Harry Potter’ will premiere on HBO Max on January 1.

Other ‘Harry Potter’ film alumni to join the memorable tribute include Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Ian Hart, Toby Jones, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, producer David Heyman, and filmmakers Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell, and David Yates.

The ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts’ retrospective special will tell a charming making-of story through new in-depth interviews and conversations with the casttaking fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time.

