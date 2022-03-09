Emma Watson (‘Harry Potter’) tells how “she left home” at the age of 10: “She was my own protector”

The phenomenon ‘Harry Potter’ has touched the lives of millions of fans over the years, but without a doubt it completely changed the lives of the protagonists of the saga, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

The young actors have spoken over the years of everything it meant for them to start a saga of worldwide success with 9 and 10 yearsand in the emotional Harry Potter reunion‘ for the 20th anniversary they returned to reflect on the best moments and also the toughest.

But for Emma Watson, as Daniel pointed out at the reunion, it was more difficult as she was the only girl and also the youngest, and she recognized that perhaps they did not give her all the support she needed. But Watson has always been very independent and she learned early on to take care of herself, as she recounted in a report with GQ UK.

“I left home when I was 10 years old. We were away for two months, traveling around England; we went to Newcastle and Durham and Scotland, everywhere,” he says.





Harry Potter, Ron and Hermione in ‘The Philosopher’s Stone’ | Warner Bros.

Emma Watson had no family nearby while filming as a child

“I think that that was a key difference between Dan, Rupert and me. I didn’t have my parents with me, I didn’t have any family members,” says Emma.

“my parents worked both of them and they didn’t want to do that, which I respect. They are both very ambitious in their careers and since they are divorced, if my mother started traveling with me she would not be able to take care of my little brother. It really wasn’t a possibility. This is a roundabout way of saying that only I was responsible for myselfand being responsible for myself, I knew it was my own protector“.

In addition, the trio of protagonists was forced to move to a hotel as soon as the news of his signing was known, since the boom in the ‘Harry Potter’ books caused a media hurricane. “There was press in our houses, it was a whirlpool of madness,” said the actress.

How mature Emma was for her age has always stood out among her co-stars and the adults in the saga, in addition to the intelligence she share with your characterHermione Granger.

