Elsa Pataky, her complexes and her great plea: “Wrinkles don’t keep me awake”

Elsa Pataky without fear of what they will say. The Spanish actress has reviewed her professional and personal life. Through the magazine ‘Hola’ she has been seen in the natural and has made confessions and reflections about her moment. Like the allusion to the future. “Wrinkles don’t keep me awake”has confessed without any problems and as naturally as possible.

And like any mortal, he has had his complex. In fact, he focused on explaining What fears did you have as a child and how did you overcome them?. The complex that dragged since childhood disappeared when you meet your current husband.

The complexes and fears of Elsa Pataky

It was a kind of shock treatment, as she describes for the magazine: “When I was very young, She had a short complexion and always wore very high heels. and she even tiptoed around the house barefoot. Well, interestingly, it was taken from me when I met Chris, who is six feet tall. from there, I only wear heels at events and going barefoot is not a problem for me. It’s like total acceptance: ‘Yeah, I’m short, especially next to my husband, so what?'”

Pataky referred to how he takes care of himself and how his body works to feel good physically and emotionally. “For me, an exercise that seems super useful for us, women, is the squat, to strengthen the buttocks. In the case of the younger ones to prevent the bottom from falling and, in the older ones, to tone and lift if you are already down“.