Eduardo Feinmann imitated Kate Winslet in Titanic and left Pablo Rossi speechless

Edward Feinman and paul rossi they met once more on the screen of LN+ for a new pass between your shows. In addition to discussing a bit of the current situation in the country and the world, the journalists took a moment to joke around and make the occasional joke with the current issues. Without neglecting their ironic style, both had harsh comments towards the Government and in view of the negotiation in Congress for the agreement with the International Monetary Fund, the driver of The news compared what happens in the Government with a scene from the movie Titanics.

“I must have seen it 10, 11 times. Every time I hook her up, wherever she is, even when she’s started, I always see her because I love her, she’s magnetic, ”Feinmann revealed regarding her fanaticism for the film starring Leonardo DiCaprio. “Always that scene of the leading lady with DiCaprio…”, he recounted. There he was interrupted by Rossi, who thought he was talking about the iconic bow scene.

Eduardo Feinmann imitated DiCaprio and Kate Wisnlet on the air

“Nerd. They have already sunk, the wood, the wood. Jack is like this on the little piece of wood and his smoke comes out because… that’s Alberto… and Cristina is the one on top of the little piece of wood”, Feinmann compared. In the background, the Céline Dion song was already beginning to play with an emotional Rossi. “I get the feeling that she’s grabbing his hand and saying, ‘Jack, Jack, Jack.’ And she says: ‘come back, come back’Feinman continued. Then, with his hand to his mouth, he emulated the sound of a whistle and began to laugh.

Pablo Rossi was enthusiastic about his partner’s comparison and between laughs and with the image of the scene on the screen he limited: “Actually, in the version he is saying: ‘Sink once and for all the wood sinks'”. “I don’t know why that image came to mind. jack, jack, jack…Feinman added. “He let go of her hand. You are very witty until now we had the metaphor of the violinists of the Titanic who are those of La Cámpora… that’s already happened, now the ship is sunken, everything went to hell and they’re only two”, closed Rossi.